20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Adam Scott Talks ‘Severance’ Season 2 & ‘Madame Web’; Calls New York Attorney General Letitia James His Hero

By Antonia Blyth
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
On the latest episode of 20 Questions on Deadline , Emmy-nominated Severance star Adam Scott declares New York Attorney General Letitia James his hero.

On a less serious note, he confesses his deep and abiding love for Indiana Jones films, his childhood yearning to be Matthew Broderick in War Games, and his short-lived employment as a zombie makeup artist.

He also gets into how often he got lost in the creepy corridors on the Severance set and how he approached playing a man who is literally in two minds.

Apple TV + series Severance see Scott playing Mark, a man living life through two totally separate lenses, since his employer, Lumon, has required him to undergo a brain surgery that severs his consciousness between his work-life self and his home-life self. Mark is initially relieved to mentally check out of his own life for eight hours a day while at the office, since he is grieving the death of his wife, but then he and his co-workers become suspicious that all is not quite right at Lumon.

The Season 1 Severance finale left off on a major cliffhanger, but fear not, although he won’t reveal any plot details, Scott assures us they will be back in production on Season 2 “really soon”, adding, “We’re getting going. It’s going to be really fun.”

Scott is also currently shooting the much-anticipated Marvel film Madame Web , which he describes as, “Really, really fun and Dakota [Johnson]’s terrific… It’s a really great set. I think it’s going to be a really cool movie.”

Thank you to Spotify for hosting our recording with Adam Scott at their ‘Pod City’ studios in Downtown LA.

Check out 20 Questions on Deadline above, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

For more awards coverage, read our AwardsLine magazine here .

