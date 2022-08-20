20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Adam Scott Talks ‘Severance’ Season 2 & ‘Madame Web’; Calls New York Attorney General Letitia James His Hero

﻿

On the latest episode of 20 Questions on Deadline , Emmy-nominated Severance star Adam Scott declares New York Attorney General Letitia James his hero.

On a less serious note, he confesses his deep and abiding love for Indiana Jones films, his childhood yearning to be Matthew Broderick in War Games, and his short-lived employment as a zombie makeup artist.

He also gets into how often he got lost in the creepy corridors on the Severance set and how he approached playing a man who is literally in two minds.

Apple TV + series Severance see Scott playing Mark, a man living life through two totally separate lenses, since his employer, Lumon, has required him to undergo a brain surgery that severs his consciousness between his work-life self and his home-life self. Mark is initially relieved to mentally check out of his own life for eight hours a day while at the office, since he is grieving the death of his wife, but then he and his co-workers become suspicious that all is not quite right at Lumon.

The Season 1 Severance finale left off on a major cliffhanger, but fear not, although he won’t reveal any plot details, Scott assures us they will be back in production on Season 2 “really soon”, adding, “We’re getting going. It’s going to be really fun.”

Scott is also currently shooting the much-anticipated Marvel film Madame Web , which he describes as, “Really, really fun and Dakota [Johnson]’s terrific… It’s a really great set. I think it’s going to be a really cool movie.”

