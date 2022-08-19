Read full article on original website
Where to get Thai and Sushi near EmoryMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Braves Bestow Big Bucks On Young Studs, Build Bright FutureIBWAAAtlanta, GA
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Panthers name Baker Mayfield their starting QB, will face Saints in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers have finally come to the conclusion that many people have expected for a while now, and named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. The starting quarterbacks of the NFC South are now set with Mayfield in Carolina, Marcus Mariota leading the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston quarterback the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady returning from another hiatus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle
A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision
Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
FOX Sports
Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts?
The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the New York Jets in NFL preseason action on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Jets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Falcons enter the season with a new starting quarterback […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Gainesville football tops Marist in Niblett's debut with the Red Elephants
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Gainesville has a long tradition as one of Georgia’s winningest high school football programs. The Red Elephants came into this season as No. 3 in the state in all-time wins (758), 33rd in terms of winning percentage (.680) and fifth in region championships (31). So it’s safe to ...
Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon
The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends. New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene. "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene,"...
Matt LaFleur’s comments on Jordan Love should worry Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love for being “light years ahead” of where he was last year. Last year, it was unknown whether Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. But this offseason, after winning the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers on a lucrative contract extension. Ahead of the 2022 season, backup quarterback Jordan Love has impressed throughout training camp, and it has once again caught the attention of his head coach.
Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship
If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
Atlanta Hawks Recently Made Trade Proposal for Kevin Durant
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks recently offered a large a trade package for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut
Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
saturdaytradition.com
Carnell Tate, 4-star Ohio State commit, returns opening kickoff for TD on first touch of the 2022 season
Carnell Tate, an Ohio State commit and IMG Academy wide receiver, continues with his fantastic playmaking abilities. On the first play of the first game for IMG Academy, Tate returned the opening kickoff a 93-yard return for a touchdown. It took all of 11 seconds for Tate to register his...
Notes from Sunday's second joint practice with Falcons
The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons met for a second day of joint practices on Saturday, though this practice was without pads. Still, it was another overall good day for the Jets heading into Monday’s preseason meeting (8:00 PM EST, ESPN). Let’s run through some notes and observations...
Giants OT Evan Neal Fires Back at Critics
Neal said he's only interested in the opinions that matter when it comes to his performance.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
FanSided
