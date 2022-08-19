ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers name Baker Mayfield their starting QB, will face Saints in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers have finally come to the conclusion that many people have expected for a while now, and named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. The starting quarterbacks of the NFC South are now set with Mayfield in Carolina, Marcus Mariota leading the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston quarterback the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady returning from another hiatus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is facing a critical decision

Should Robert Saleh bench all of the New York Jets’ starters for their second preseason game?. Speaking to the media on Saturday after their second joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh dropped an interesting nugget about his plans for Monday night’s exhibition contest. Saleh revealed that he is “torn” on whether to play any starters.
NFL
FOX Sports

Will Matt Ryan face same issues as Carson Wentz with Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts were a game away from the playoffs in 2021 before suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz was traded two months after their season ended, and Colts owner Jim Irsay has not shied away from criticizing Wentz, despite having the ninth-highest quarterback rating in the NFL.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the New York Jets in NFL preseason action on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Jets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Falcons enter the season with a new starting quarterback […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 8/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Cut Tight End On Sunday Afternoon

The Patriots have made a move at the tight end position. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots have parted ways with one of their tight ends. New England released former third round NFL Draft pick Dalton Keene. "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene,"...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Matt LaFleur’s comments on Jordan Love should worry Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur praised Jordan Love for being “light years ahead” of where he was last year. Last year, it was unknown whether Aaron Rodgers would ever play for the Green Bay Packers again. But this offseason, after winning the NFL MVP award for the second consecutive year, Aaron Rodgers re-signed with the Packers on a lucrative contract extension. Ahead of the 2022 season, backup quarterback Jordan Love has impressed throughout training camp, and it has once again caught the attention of his head coach.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Vegas Does NOT Want the Ohio State Buckeyes to Win the 2022 National Championship

If you think you're surprising the sportsbooks by picking the Ohio State Buckeyes to win the College Football National Championship, you're awfully late to the party. With Week 0 beginning this Saturday to kick off the 2022 season, the projected favorite in the Big Ten is the overwhelming pick by both public bettors, as well as the sharps to take home the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut

Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
PHENIX CITY, AL
Football
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

FanSided

