The downfall of the NFT market in recent weeks has been well-documented. Some market sceptics have even gone on to say we are currently in the midst of a “likely first NFT bear market”. One blockchain expert claims that NFT floors are likely to fall as a result of Bend DAO liquidation. He further says that the “NFT market is dry rn (right now)”. This is evident in the fall of BAYC’s floor price which has seen a drop by 18.18% over the past month as shown below.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO