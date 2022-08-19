Read full article on original website
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight
For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
White Sox announcers in utter disbelief over Tony La Russa’s baffling intentional walk call
Tony La Russa has been making some… bizarre calls, to say the least. The Chicago White Sox manager has long been known to have some unique approaches to managing in the modern era. One of his most infamous plays is his preference of intentionally walking a batter even when he’s ahead in the count.
Cubs Top Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong Reaches Five Times
Pete Crow-Armstrong's breakout season continued Saturday, with the Chicago Cubs top prospect reaching base in all five of his plate appearances in South Bend.
AL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series
These three teams in the AL playoff pictures are more pretenders than serious contenders. The AL playoff picture has some of the usual suspects at the top. The defending American League pennant-winning Houston Astros look like they have what it takes to get right back there again. Amidst some recent struggles, it’s also way too early to count out the New York Yankees.
Chicago Linebacker Roquan Smith Reportedly Plans to Play Out Contract with Bears
The preseason contract drama between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith appears to have ended … for now. The fifth-year NFL veteran reportedly plans to play out the rest of his contract, which runs through 2022, with his current team. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported the news on Smith...
theScore
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
White Sox Select Carlos Pérez
The White Sox announced they have selected the contract of catcher Carlos Pérez. Fellow backstop Yasmani Grandal has been placed on the 10-day injured list on the heels of last night’s injury, which created room for Pérez on the active roster. Grandal’s injury has been described as a left knee strain. To open a spot on the 40-man, right-hander Kyle Crick has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Bears Bring in Former Vikings Fullback
Former Vikings fullback Jake Bargas has signed with the Bears who could need some insurance at the position.
The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded
Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
