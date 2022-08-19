ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Yadier Molina needs to get his priorities straight

For the second time this season, St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina left the team to spend time in Puerto Rico. Shouldn’t he be putting baseball first?. On Saturday, the Cardinals put Yadier Molina on the restricted list for “business matters,” a vague description for an odd situation. Apparently, Molina wanted to attend the potential championship-winning game of the Vaqueros de Bayamon, the Puerto Rican league basketball team he owns. (The team did indeed win the title Saturday night.)
FanSided

AL Playoff Picture: 3 pretenders that have no chance at a World Series

These three teams in the AL playoff pictures are more pretenders than serious contenders. The AL playoff picture has some of the usual suspects at the top. The defending American League pennant-winning Houston Astros look like they have what it takes to get right back there again. Amidst some recent struggles, it’s also way too early to count out the New York Yankees.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Select Carlos Pérez

The White Sox announced they have selected the contract of catcher Carlos Pérez. Fellow backstop Yasmani Grandal has been placed on the 10-day injured list on the heels of last night’s injury, which created room for Pérez on the active roster. Grandal’s injury has been described as a left knee strain. To open a spot on the 40-man, right-hander Kyle Crick has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Sampson
MLB

The '23 free-agent class is going to be loaded

Every team will be changed by free agency. And every team will look different come next March. We all have theories who the big bidders will be. But it’s important to remember every team will have to choose between holding onto -- or saying goodbye to -- their own players, players who have been a part of their organization for years. Here’s a look at every team’s biggest offseason free agent.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy