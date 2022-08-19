Read full article on original website
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip
Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
U.S. judge questions Idaho abortion ban challenged by Biden administration
Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger.
Does a Criminal Conviction Bar You From Running for U.S. President?
The unprecedented FBI-executed search warrant of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida resulted in the seizure of boxes of government documents, some labeled "top secret." According to federal statute 18 U.S. Code § 2071, anyone found in possession of top-secret files would not only be subject to fines and jail time but would also "be disqualified from holding any office under the United States."
Are Cuban migrants in the U.S. “illegals”? That might be the wrong question
Cuba’s coastal cities of Matanzas and Cienfuegos each have around 177,000 residents.
The Presidential Records Act Is Essential for the National Archives
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, Aug. 8, 2022, has sparked a vigorous outcry from Trump and his allies. The details of the search are not clear, but reporting by The New York Times confirms that the search was "at least in part" for presidential records that Trump had taken from the White House and were being sought by the National Archives and Records Administration.
Trump sues over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and wants ‘special master’ to review documents
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have filed a lawsuit seeking to have a third-party known as a special master appointed to review the documents seized from his Florida home and determine whether any should be returned to him because they are shielded by executive or attorney-client privilege.On 8 August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach mansion turned private club where the ex-president maintains his primary residence and post-presidential office. The warrant authorised agents to search his property for “physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed...
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a motion in a Florida court requesting a third party to review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home by the Justice Department earlier this month. In the motion, Trump's lawyers called for an injunction preventing the government from further...
After the Attack on Salman Rushdie: What a Fatwa Is — and Isn't
When news broke Aug. 12, 2022, that the writer Salman Rushdie had been attacked, many people immediately recalled the fatwa, or edict, calling on all Muslims to take his life, issued in 1989 by the Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran's Supreme Leader at the time. Khomeini accused Rushdie's 1988 novel, "The Satanic Verses," of insulting Islam and blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.
Reign of Terror: The Forgotten Story of the Osage Tribe Murders
At the turn of the 20th century, the 2,229 members of the Osage Nation were some of the wealthiest people in America. Despite being forcibly removed from their tribal homeland decades earlier, the Osage managed to strike it rich in the rocky hills of Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) when oil was discovered on their land.
What Is the Muslim Holy Day of Ashura?
Ashura (عاشوراء) is a Muslim holiday that's observed in 2022 from sundown Sunday, Aug. 7 to sundown Monday, Aug. 8. Ashura, which means "tenth" in Arabic, corresponds with the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. For Shia...
How Does the U.S. Classify Its Most Sensitive Documents?
Before coming to academia, I worked for many years as an analyst at both the State Department and the Department of Defense. I held a top-secret clearance, frequently worked with classified information and participated in classified meetings. Classified information is that which a government or agency deems sensitive enough to national security that access to it must be controlled and restricted. For example, I dealt with information related to weapons of mass destruction and their proliferation.
