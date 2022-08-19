Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
LOOK: Kevin Durant Just Tweeted Something On Sunday Night
On Sunday night, Brooklyn Nets 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. Durant just finished up playing his 14th season in the NBA, and he has also played for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nothing to Lose: Why Mavs Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.
The Dallas Mavericks should consider bringing back Dennis Smith Jr. ... even if it's just for a training camp "prove it" deal.
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
‘He’s so freaking slow’: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s apparent lack of speed draws Larry Bird-level praise from Lakers icon
Luka Doncic is without a doubt one of the top talents in the game today. There’s also no denying that speed-wise, the Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard does leave a lot to be desired. Despite his apparent lack of speed, however, this hasn’t prevented Doncic from being an elite superstar. This is exactly what Los Angeles […] The post ‘He’s so freaking slow’: Mavs star Luka Doncic’s apparent lack of speed draws Larry Bird-level praise from Lakers icon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeBron James Becomes Highest Earning Player In NBA History
LeBron James will be a Laker for at least two more years, and he’ll have a hell of a payday in the process. According to ESPN, James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a 2-year, $97.1M extension on Thursday (Aug. 18). His extension reportedly contains a 15% trade kicker, making LeBron James the highest-earning player in the history of the NBA with “$532 million in career guaranteed money,” overtaking Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.More from VIBE.com'The Redeem Team' Documentary Officially Heading To Netflix'House Party' Reboot Stalled As HBO Max Merges With Discovery+Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max...
Who Was Si Green, the Player Selected Before Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell in the 1956 NBA Draft?
Who was Si Green, the Duquesne star taken ahead of Bill Russell in the 1956 NBA Draft? The post Who Was Si Green, the Player Selected Before Boston Celtics Legend Bill Russell in the 1956 NBA Draft? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA・
Memphis Grizzlies reportedly interested in Kevin Durant; Celtics still in mix
The Grizzlies possess the assets to potentially pull off a deal. While the Boston Celtics remain in the mix for two-time NBA MVP Kevin Durant, a new team has reportedly entered the sweepstakes. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Memphis Grizzlies have recently shown interest in Durant, who two...
Report: Brooklyn Nets Plan To Keep Guard Kyrie Irving
Irving, a Heat target in free agency, could remain in Brooklyn
RELATED PEOPLE
Blazers’ subtle change next season that’s bound to piss off fans
The clamor for the Portland Trail Blazers ownership group to sell the team has been slowly increasing in volume of late. The latest move to curtail the fan experience might push it even further that direction. The Blazers are reportedly planning to keep their broadcast team in Portland for away...
Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala sounds off on clamor for shortened NBA season
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been around the block a few times. He has played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning four NBA championships and one Finals MVP. In each of those 18 seasons, the length of the NBA regular season has remained the same. Iguodala’s teams play 82 games a season, year in and year out.
Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Squash Beef in Seattle
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero ended their feud at The CrawsOver Pro-Am league in Seattle, Washington.
ESPN
NBA Power Rankings: Where the Nets, Lakers and all 30 teams stand ahead of the 2022-23 season
The 2022 NBA draft is in the rearview mirror, summer league has come and gone and most free agents have inked new deals. LeBron James inked a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday ahead of his fifth season with the franchise, which will mark his longest tenure with a team since he spent the first seven years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA・
FanSided
276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0