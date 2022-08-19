LeBron James will be a Laker for at least two more years, and he’ll have a hell of a payday in the process. According to ESPN, James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a 2-year, $97.1M extension on Thursday (Aug. 18). His extension reportedly contains a 15% trade kicker, making LeBron James the highest-earning player in the history of the NBA with “$532 million in career guaranteed money,” overtaking Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.More from VIBE.com'The Redeem Team' Documentary Officially Heading To Netflix'House Party' Reboot Stalled As HBO Max Merges With Discovery+Draymond Green To Request $164 Million Max...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO