Miami Gardens, FL

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins without several for Raiders game but not Hill

The Miami Dolphins just released their list of players who are not likely to play tonight, or in other words, out, for their preseason home opener. Tonight the Dolphins will take on the Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium and Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill both are expected to see some plays but how many is a question we can’t answer until they take the field.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Things to Watch: Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off their first preseason victory since 2019. The team took on the Lions on August 12th and took the 27-23 win in Detroit. The young Falcons squad looked energized and passionate, with Desmond Ridder throwing a beautiful game-winning touchdown to secure the win for the Dirty Birds.
ATLANTA, GA
#Nfl#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Pivot Podcast
FanSided

Five Chiefs players barely hanging onto a roster spot

With more roster cuts due this week and next, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster are barely hanging onto their spots. The Kansas City Chiefs sent their fans home happy, after a 24-14 victory over the Washington Commanders on Aug. 20, 2022. From top to bottom, fans left feeling good about the new-look Chiefs, from the rookies to the veterans. Several Chiefs players were not active for Kansas City on Saturday, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and tight end Blake Bell.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Miami Dolphins pre-season: Got that “dawg in em’ player ranking vol.2

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t bring the win home on Saturday, but there were still some hustlers out there making big plays trying to make the team. The ‘got that dawg in em’ rankings are released weekly to not only highlight the best performers, but also the players who showed the most grit, heart, and determination for the Miami Dolphins for that gameday.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas

The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

First Impressions from Preseason Week Two: Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions

The Indianapolis Colts returned to Lucas Oil Stadium, with local fans getting their first impressions of the team this season. The Indy crowd was hyped to see some NFL football. While most starters remained on the sidelines for the game, the backups brought the juice. Some players pushed themselves into the final roster and others may have opened the door for another player.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Week Two Preseason Update: Miami Dolphins Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are undefeated during the preseason, and while that record doesn’t count towards anything in the record books, it matters to the players fighting to make the team. Week two of the preseason kicks off today, as the Raiders take on the Miami Dolphins later today.
NFL
247Sports

Miami basketball: Jim Larrañaga details big-name additions, hunger to make another Final Four

North Carolina's Roy Williams coached his last game in 2021, and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski called it quits for good after Duke went to the Final Four in 2022. But Miami coach Jim Larrañaga, 72, has no plans to slow down yet. Larrañaga is fresh off leading the Hurricanes to a surprise Elite Eight run in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Miami led Kansas 35-29 at the half, but the eventual national champions erupted in the second half to end Miami's 26-win season just one step short of the Final Four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

FanSided

