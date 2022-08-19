During the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Franconian Wenkheim noble family became one of the most influential and powerful in the empire, owning large properties and palaces. One of the most impressive and well-preserved of these locations is the Wenkheim Castle, located in the town of Szabadkígyós in southeastern Hungary. Constructed between 1874 and 1879, the Neo-Renaissance-style palace was highly appreciated at the time and regarded as one of the finest royal residences in the area.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 HOURS AGO