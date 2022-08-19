ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopDX.com

Cardi B Called Out By UK Rapper Lady Leshurr Over 'Cheap Ass Weave' Song

Cardi B has promised to remove her song “Cheap Ass Weave” from streaming services after being called out by UK rapper Lady Leshurr. Originally released in 2015 prior to her mainstream breakthrough, “Cheap Ass Weave” is a remix of Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech 4” freestyle and has racked up over 4.5 million views on YouTube alone.
Kodak Black
Zaytoven
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists

Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"

The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
XXL Mag

Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show

Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
XXL Mag

G Herbo Confronts Man Who Asks Him ‘How Badly Would I Beat Your Ass?’

G Herbo had some strong words for a man who recently stepped to him with a very disrespectful question. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), a TikTok video posted by Icewithinmedia highlighted a confrontation between a man and G Herbo that could've very well gotten physical. In the short clip included below, an unidentified social media user walked up to the Chicago rapper with his camera rolling and immediately asked, "How badly would I beat your ass?"
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot

Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Pitchfork

Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Insane/Staircases”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Chris Patrick would be the first person to tell you that his demons get the best of him. The New Jersey rapper spends the length of “Insane/Staircases,” a highlight from his latest project X-Files, attempting to regain his mental balance. On the song’s first half, Chris’s panicked bars swirl around producer Senna’s anxious synths as he smokes copious amounts of weed to keep himself back from the edge. By the time the Darius Foster-produced “Staircases” starts, he’s less manic but just as contemplative, questioning God in the face of lost friends and declining mental health. As his messages become more direct, his vocals are pitched lower and lower: “My faith is based on patience and my patience starting to fade.” Chris’s skills as a rapper and storyteller keep him floating through these chaotic waters.
Pitchfork

Lizzo Shares New Video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”: Watch

Lizzo has released a music video for the song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special. She co-directed the video with Christian Breslauer, who handled the visual for “About Damn Time.” The “2 Be Loved” video picks up where the visual for “Truth Hurts” left off, with Lizzo taking a solo drive in the desert. Watch it below.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Explains Exactly What 50 Cent Contributed To 'How We Do'

The Game introduced himself to rap’s mainstream with his seminal album The Documentary. Prior to their falling out, Game linked up with 50 Cent and Dr. Dre behind the boards for the pr0ject’s second single “How We Do” in late 2004. Game recently sat down with...
Pitchfork

Listen to Destroy Lonely’s “NOSTYLIST”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It's hard to live up to the expectations when you tease a project for longer than two years. Legions of fans work together like they’re building the Pyramids of Giza, uploading every leak, snippet or sign of life to archive pages for mass scrutiny. That’s what happened to Destroy Lonely, a 21-year old rapper from Atlanta, GA who just released his debut album, NO STYLIST, under Playboi Carti’s Opium label. As required, the release contains enough fashion-related quips to fill up Popeye, but the real gems are the lively, euphoric beats. The airy synths of the title track, “NOSTYLIST,” will instantly transport you to an arcade for a round of Asteroids. Lonely matches its breeziness with playful lyrics: “Told my folks I'm gettin' rich, it ain't no way I'm washin' dishes,” he raps, which is hilarious to the core. The rest of the album could use more candid moments like this—in 2022, when you can build a loyal following using 30-second snippets, does having a “prestige” album matter? Explore NO STYLIST and find out what side you land on.
Pitchfork

“Weird Goodbyes” [ft. Bon Iver]

Did you think Justin Vernon was any more immune to a new National song than the next late-thirties-early-forties indie rock guy? In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Aaron Dessner recalls recruiting the Bon Iver frontman and longtime collaborator to be on “Weird Goodbyes,” the band’s first new (non-soundtrack) release in a while: “As soon as Matt [Berninger] started singing that song we kind of started hearing Justin harmonizing,” he said. “I sent it to him and he was deeply moved by it. I think also because it was the first new National song he’d heard in years.” Touché!
Pitchfork

Jamie xx Shares New Remix of Oliver Sim’s “GMT”: Listen

The xx’s Oliver Sim has shared a new version of his Hideous Bastard single “GMT.” The original track was produced by Jamie xx, and the new remix was also made my Jamie xx. Find the new song, featuring additional production from Floating Points, below. “GMT (Jamie xx...
hotnewhiphop.com

DJ Khaled Hints At Multiple Drake & JAY-Z Features On "God Did"

Ahead of the arrival of his God Did project next weekend, DJ Khaled dropped by the Drink Champs studios to chop it up with Noreaga and DJ EFN about his illustrious career, as well as what fans can expect to hear from the impending album. The lead single, "Staying Alive"...
