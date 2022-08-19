Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Body discovered after JCSO, HCSO search effort for missing Ft. Rucker student
UPDATE (7:11 a.m.) - According to information obtained from the public information officer for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as further confirmation from their Facebook page, a body was discovered by divers at 12:30 a.m. on Monday and turned over to the medical examiner’s office. Further information will be released soon.
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
Comments / 0