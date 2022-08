During the week of July 18-22, Tennessee 4-H held the annual 4-H Roundup on the campus of UT-Martin. Roundup is one of the premier events in Tennessee 4-H and over 350 high school-aged 4-H members from across the state attended this event. Maury County was represented by five 4-H members:...

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO