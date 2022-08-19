ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streamers Hike Prices: How the Big Players Stack Up Now

By Diane Garrett and Todd Spangler
 3 days ago
Streaming service subscription rates are rising as companies look to offset ballooning content expenditures and roll out lower-priced, ad-supported options as an alternative. Last week, Disney became the third entertainment giant to raise its rates this year, following Netflix in January and Amazon, which offers Prime Video as part of its broader e-commerce offerings, a month later. Hulu ’s new rate goes into effect next month, while the cost of Disney+’s base ad-free plan will increase 38% in December.

To keep subscribers hooked on their services even as prices go up, streamers are pouring money into ever elaborate offerings such as “House of the Dragon,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and the latest season of “Stranger Things.” But will these reduce churn at a time when consumers are already feeling the sting of inflation in their pocketbooks?

Regardless, big streamers have no choice but to hike their prices as they strive to meet Wall Street’s new emphasis on profitability, according to MoffettNathanson’s Michael Nathanson. “From here on out, we hope the focus for streamers is return on invested capital and free cash flow generation,” he wrote in an Aug. 11 research note.

Still to be revealed: pricing details for the combined Warner Bros. Discovery service expected next year and Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported plan.

NETFLIX
Pricing: In January, the streamer raised rates to range from $9.99/ month to $19.99/month. An ad-supported plan launches in 2023; cost TBD.
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “Stranger Things 4”
Worth it if: Some subscribers have balked at the high-upper-end rate increase. But it’s hard for any rival to match the depth of viewing choices Netflix offers.

HBO MAX
Pricing: Ranges from $9.99/month with ads to $14.99/month without. The high-end fee mirrors HBO’s cable subscription fee. The merged HBO Max-Discovery+ service will debut summer 2023; price not yet known.
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “House of the Dragon” (HBO)
Worth it if: You’re a fan of HBO shows or any of the offerings in its specialized hubs (TCM, DC or Cartoon Network).

DISNEY+
Pricing: $7.99/month without ads, rising 38% to $10.99/month Dec. 8. An ad-supported version will become available for $7.99 at that time.
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Lucasfilm’s “Andor”
Worth it if: You enjoy Marvel or Lucasfilm programming — or have kids that clamor for classic Disney fare.

HULU
Pricing: On Oct. 10, its ad-plan price climbs $1 to $7.99/month; ad-free plan is up 15% to $14.99/month.
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “Prey”
Worth it if: You devotedly watch its original programming, including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building.” Starting this fall, next-day NBC shows leave Hulu for Peacock exclusively.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Pricing: The annual price for Amazon Prime services, which include streaming in addition to e-commerce deals, recently rose $20 to $139/year
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Boys”
Worth it if: You like second-day shipping or are a devotee of J.R.R. Tolkien. The streamer’s biggest swing yet debuts Labor Day weekend.

APPLE TV+
Pricing: $4.99/month
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “Ted Lasso,” “Pachinko”
Worth it if: One of the lower-priced options, this service offers quality offerings but not so robust a selection.

PARAMOUNT+
Pricing: $4.99/month to $9.99/month
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “1883,” “Halo”
Worth it if: You are a fan of “Star Trek” programs or Taylor Sheridan’s universe.

PEACOCK PREMIUM
Pricing: $4.99/month to $9.99/ month. A free ad-supported version is very restricted in its offerings.
Recent hits/upcoming tentpoles: “Bel-Air,” “Love Island USA”
Worth it if: You’ve cut the cord and want to see next-day NBC shows this fall when they leave Hulu for Peacock exclusively —
or you closely follow Premier League soccer.

Related
Variety

‘The Sandman’ Is the No. 1 Show on Netflix, but That ‘May Not Be Enough’ to Get Season 2, Neil Gaiman Says

“The Sandman,” Netflix’s TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series, is approaching its third week at the top of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list. The series has racked up over 127.5 million hours viewed, but Gaiman thinks that “may not be enough” for Netflix to renew it for a second season. Answering some questions on Twitter over the weekend, Gaiman explained why fans shouldn’t assume the show’s massive popularity will lead to a Season 2. “Because ‘Sandman’ is a really expensive show,” Gaiman tweeted, responding to a commenter asking why “S2 is even a question.” Gaiman continued, “And for Netflix to...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Little Ellen’ Co-Creator on HBO Max Removing Show, Despite 20 Unreleased Episodes: ‘It Feels Like Being Kicked to the Curb’

“Little Ellen” co-creator Jennifer Skelly found out her show would be removed from HBO Max earlier this month by reading the news. These past few days, she’s witnessed dozens of other series meet the chopping block as Warner Bros. Discovery purges the HBO streaming platform in order to reduce costs. Not only are the first two seasons of the animated show, centered around a young Ellen DeGeneres, gone from HBO Max. In addition, 20 fully completed, unreleased episodes — comprising the next two seasons — will never be released. “It’s really devastating,” Skelly tells Variety. “I’ve worked on a million things that have...
TV SERIES
Variety

Movie Theaters Want to Play ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion.’ Does Netflix Care?

Since the pandemic, it’s been feast or famine at the box office. And after dining out in spectacular fashion for much of the summer, movie theaters are bracing for a starvation diet this fall. With a series of question marks on the calendar through the remainder of the year, there’s at least one movie that exhibitors expect to triumph. The bad news? It’s coming to Netflix. The highly anticipated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will debut Dec. 23 on the streaming service, as well as “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” Netflix reported on Monday. But, much to the chagrin of movie...
MOVIES
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

HBO Max’s Customer-Help Account Asked HBO Max If It Needed Help Streaming ‘House of the Dragon’

Left hand, meet right hand. In what appears to have been an automated response, HBO Max’s customer-help account on Twitter proactively reached out Sunday night to ask the main @hbomax handle if it needed technical help to watch the premiere of “House of the Dragon.” The @hbomax account, about an hour after the 9 p.m. ET premiere of the “Game of Thrones” prequel series, had tweeted, “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself. #HOTD” Less than half an hour later, @HBOMaxHelp replied with a polite, obviously canned query: “Hi, we want to help. Could you please...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Virginia Patton Moss, Last Surviving Adult Cast Member of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ Dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, a former actress who was the final surviving adult cast member of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life,” died on Aug. 18 in Albany, Ga. She was 97 years old. Moss’ death was confirmed through Legacy. Karolyn Grimes, who worked with Moss on “It’s a Wonderful Life” as a child actor, posted a tribute to her costar on her personal Facebook page. “We have another angel! Virginia Patton Moss. She was 97 years old,” Grimes wrote. “She is now with her beloved Cruse. She will be missed!” Moss is credited as her birth name, Virginia Patton, on the 1946 feature....
ALBANY, GA
Variety

Leon Vitali, ‘Barry Lyndon’ Actor and Personal Assistant to Stanley Kubrick, Dies at 74

Leon Vitali, an English actor who most notably played Lord Bullingdon in “Barry Lyndon” before becoming director Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant, died Saturday. He was 74 years old. Vitali’s death was confirmed by the official social media presence for Kubrick. No further details regarding Vitali’s death are available at this time. “It is with the greatest of sadness that we have to tell you that the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films, Leon Vitali, passed away peacefully last night,” the account wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family.” It is with the greatest of sadness that we have...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice

Hey Mr. Ziegfeld, here she is! On Friday, Broadway’s “Funny Girl” officially revealed the first footage of Lea Michele as lead Fanny Brice. Shot in black-and-white, the teaser shows Michele rehearsing for the show along with audio of her singing “I’m the Greatest Star.” “Hello, gorgeous,” text in the teaser reads. “Hello, Lea.” Michele will take on the role of Fanny beginning Sept. 6 at the August Wilson Theatre. After manifesting the part through performing most of the show’s biggest songs on “Glee,” it was announced in July that Michele would replace Beanie Feldstein in the revival. Feldstein departed “Funny Girl” on July...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas

A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

‘The Rings of Power’ to Screen First Two Episodes in Theaters Ahead of Series Premiere

Middle-earth may be going from film to television with Amazon’s new series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but it turns out that that doesn’t mean the franchise is done with the big screen. The show will screen its first two episodes at fan events across the world on Aug. 31, two days before it makes its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video. Cinemark created a page for the one-night-only event, with a note that tickets will become available on Monday at 9 am PT. The reservation also comes with a $10 snack voucher. The event is only...
TV SERIES
Variety

Former Weta Digital Staff’s VFX Startup Floating Rock Studios Secures Seed Funding (EXCLUSIVE)

Auckland, New Zealand-based financier Hillfarrance Venture Capital is backing a team of former Weta Digital staff in their new VFX venture Wellington-based Floating Rock Studios. Founded in 2020 by Laurent Herveic, Lukas Niklaus, Stephanie Parker and Garrick Rawlingson, Floating Rock Studios bills itself as a high-end animation and VFX provider for movies, commercials and video game cinematics. The technology unit of Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital was acquired by games development platform Unity Software in late 2021 for $1.63 billion. The founders of Floating Rock have combined experience includes on films for major studios including “Aladdin,” “The Angry Birds Movie,” “Avengers:...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Warner Bros.’ ‘MultiVersus’ Mashup Game Tops 20 Million Users

Warner Bros. Games’ “MultiVersus” — the free-to-play platform fighter that brings together a bevy of characters from across the WB portfolio — has surpassed 20 million players less than a month after it launched in open beta, according to the company. The game lets players team up in two-on-two fights and pick from a range of Warner Bros. and HBO characters, ranging from Batman to Harley Quinn and from Bugs Bunny to Scooby-Doo. “MultiVersus” kicked off the open beta on July 26 and Season 1 launched Aug. 15 with a new Battle Pass for players to earn in-game rewards. And more characters...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Best Gaming TVs for the Xbox Series X

Getting your hands on one of the new Xbox Series X consoles can feel like winning the lottery. Not only does the coveted device have a ton of great new games to play, but it also boasts features that previous consoles didn’t offer — like support for raytracing and other advanced graphics. But if you want to make the most of these features, you’re going to need a TV that allows you to take advantage of 4K gaming, higher refresh rates and more. But where do you start? With so many TVs to choose from, how do you decide which one...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

AAFCA Awards 2022: Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede and More TV Honorees Talk Representation, Equal Pay and All-Black Writers’ Room

The African American Film Critics Association held its fourth annual AAFCA Awards on Saturday to honor outstanding work in television. During the ceremony, Courtney B. Vance, Robin Thede, Yvonne Orji and other honorees reflected on the importance of representation, opportunities for emerging talent, and equal pay for Black creatives in the industry.  “It takes a lot for me to physically move away from my family for nine months in a pandemic and do this work. It’s not something I take lightly,” Vance, who received the best TV acting (male) award for “61st Street,” said in his acceptance speech at the SLS Hotel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Netflix Expected to Maintain Lead in Arab SVOD Market Amid Double Digit Growth, Analyst Predicts

Streamer subscriptions across the Arab world are expected to more than double over the next five years, with current regional market leader Netflix remaining firmly ahead of the pack. According to a study conducted across 13 Arabic countries by London-based research firm Digital TV Research, paid SVOD subs in the Middle East region are set to rise from 9.49 million in 2021 to 21.5 million by 2027. Amid this double digit growth “Netflix will continue to lead the market, although Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since [entering the market in] June,” the firm’s chief analyst Simon Murray said. Murray interestingly added that “We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘She-Hulk,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ Scores Add to TV’s Fantasy Canon

Fantasy films and television have been the basis for some of the most memorable scores in history, and more are on display with the debuts of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” this week and “House of the Dragon” on Sunday. Disney+ and HBO are, for the most part, keeping a lid on music until the shows premiere, but Variety got a preview of both from the composers themselves. “I feel like every composer wants to, at some stage, write that big action-adventure score and get to work with an orchestra,” says Amie Doherty, composer of “She-Hulk,” the Marvel series with Tatiana Maslany as...
MOVIES
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Variety

MoviePass Sets Late Summer Relaunch With Tiered Prices — and a Waitlist

MoviePass, the beleaguered moviegoing subscription service that collapsed in spectacular fashion, is returning at the end of the summer. The subsidized ticketing subscription service will relaunch in beta form on Labor Day, though potential users will have to first join a waitlist. Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, MoviePass will allow customers to sign up on its website for a standby list, which will be open for five days. Anyone who makes the cut will be notified on Sept. 5. MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes announced in November 2021 that he bought the company back after its parent company Helios and Matheson...
MOVIES
Variety

Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim Signs With Buchwald (EXCLUSIVE)

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim has signed with Buchwald for entertainment agency representation as she hopes to roll her sports success into a promising acting career. Kim cemented herself as a force at the 2022 Beijing Olympics when she became the first woman in history to win back-to-back Olympic Gold Medals in halfpipe snowboarding. The snowboarding champion returned to the sport in January 2021 after focusing on her education at Princeton University for the 2019-20 season. Her comeback spawned a win in all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second...
NFL
