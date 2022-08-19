Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
Controversial $1bn Dendrobium coalmine expansion plan abandoned by mining company
South32 says expected financial returns on project do not justify investment as green groups welcome decision
Comments / 0