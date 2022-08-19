ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock and Kelley on the future of the Republican party, and more

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46KMqe_0hNW6GOU00

It's been a big week in politics, following the raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home being raided, Liz Cheney losing her primary, and more. John Hancock and Michael Kelley joined Debbie Monterrey and Megan Lynch on KMOX to recap some of the week's events.

Hancock and Kelley said they don't think much will come of the affidavit being released.

"I think we're gonna get a lot of white paper with black lines all over it," Kelley said.

As for Liz Cheney's defeat and non-Trump supporting Republicans, Hancock said the November election could change some things for the party.

"I think that we will see how these Trump nominated candidates perform in November," he said. "And if many, or most of them go down to defeat, that might be a jumping off point for the party. But I think it remains to be seen."

Listen to the conversation to hear more analysis from KMOX:

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

