I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
You’re Going to Want to Copy This Modern Shipping Container Pool in Joshua Tree
A newly renovated desert dream property in Joshua Tree, California comes with an extra-cool feature: a modern shipping container swimming pool. The Finca style home at 636 Valencia Drive in Landers features a minimalist design, exposed ceiling beams, beautiful wood trim, and seriously gorgeous views of the surrounding Mojave Desert, but the lucky buyer of this newly sold home will probably want to spend most of their time in the upcycled pool, which has a fun peek-a-boo window built into one of its walls.
MORONGO BASIN TRANSIT AUTHORITY UNVEILS NEW NAME AND LOGO
The Morongo Basin Transit Authority – or MBTA – will be shedding some letters from acronym when they officially rebrand to “Basin Transit” starting on October 1st. The shortened name isn’t the only refresh – the familiar pink yellow and green flowering pastel logo that is on all the current buses, bus stops and signage is being switched over to a new maroon and orange lizard logo that with a blue “Basin” wordmark. The updated brand colors will also be reflected on new buses that were purchased.
Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio
Indio Police shut down Fred Waring Drive Monday morning between Jefferson Street and Clinton Street due to a traffic collision at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street. The department urged drivers to avoid the area for several hours, according to a Facebook post shared shortly after 8:00 a.m. The collision involved two The post Traffic collision shuts down Fred Waring Drive in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta cove fire burns three homes
Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes, two of them severely. The scene was on the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. 13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. No injuries were reported. The post La Quinta cove fire burns three homes appeared first on KESQ.
When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open
The Coachella Valley Association of Governments is moving ahead on plans to bridge the Whitewater Wash on Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs. The proposed project would also include low water crossing projects on Varner Road and Date Palm– also identified as major troubles during storm flooding events. It’s The post When Every Second Counts: I-Team reveals new progress in keeping flood-prone and sand-drifted roads open appeared first on KESQ.
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
YUCCA VALLEY MAN DIES AFTER VEHICLE ROLLOVER FRIDAY NIGHT
A 45-year-old Yucca Valley man died after being involved in a single vehicle accident late Friday night, August 20th according to the California Highway Patrol. It was nearly midnight when a 2004 Chevy Silverado was southbound on Avalon Avenue near Sunway Drive, and the CHP reports that for unknown reasons the vehicle swerved across both lanes and onto the shoulder where it traveled into the open desert and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Motorcyclist in Deadly Palm Desert Collision Identified
Family and friends identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a Palm Desert collision. The crash was reported Monday around 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to Riverside County Fire Department. Colton Byrd, is identified as the rider of the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the...
Hemet man accused of stealing $10K worth of sunglasses in Cabazon
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Cabazon business has been arrested, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Station. The suspect, 49-year-old Demon Dennis of Hemet, is accused of several additional thefts at the business between May and July of this...
UPDATE: HIGHWAY 62 WESTBOUND ON MORONGO GRADE NOW CLEAR AND OPEN (1:26PM)
UPDATE 1:26PM: Highway 62 is confirmed open and both lanes are clear. UPDATED 12:35PM: Highway 62 is closed westbound near Morongo Valley – a vehicle is on its roof after colliding with another vehicle and they are blocking both lanes. Tow trucks are on route to clear the collision – more updates as we receive them.
Palm Springs Police Department uses virtual training to help officers
The Palm Springs Police Department is putting officers through an annual training that helps them develop their judgement skills. Officers at the Palm Springs Police Department use a computerized firearm judgement simulator equipped with a laser gun once a year. It runs through a variety of real life scenarios like responding to a mental health The post Palm Springs Police Department uses virtual training to help officers appeared first on KESQ.
Indio man who killed cousin in ambush slaying sentenced
An Indio man who gunned down his cousin in an ambush outside an apartment complex because he felt that the victim had publicly denigrated him was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A Riverside jury in April convicted 26-year-old Raymond Hernandez of the 2014 fatal attack on 36-year-old Manuel The post Indio man who killed cousin in ambush slaying sentenced appeared first on KESQ.
Five arrested after series of drive-by shootings with a water gel gun, possibly related to recent TikTok trend
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported...
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains yet again. KTLA viewer Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud, rocks, debris, and even large tree trunks […]
Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman
Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who was killed in a rollover crash possibly triggered by a tire blowout on Interstate 10 in Banning. The crash was reported Monday at 9:55 a.m. on westbound I-10 at the Ramsey Street exit ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Justine Vallez, 40, of Desert The post Driver killed in rollover crash on I-10 in Banning identified as Desert Hot Springs woman appeared first on KESQ.
Mail Thieves Nabbed In Rancho Mirage; Losses Mount For Victims
Mail theft suspects John Fisher and Thea Rich of Rancho Mirage CA. Someone has been stealing mail in Rancho Mirage, and 2 city residents are in custody. Deputies grabbed 38 year old John Fisher (left) and 32 year old Thea Rich (right), both of Rancho Mirage, linking them to mail thefts between January 20th and June 17th 2022.
Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business
A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
