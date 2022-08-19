ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

KRQE News 13

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns

Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
ENVIRONMENT
rrobserver.com

STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate

Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
DEXTER, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico lost 18 percent of full-service restaurants between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the New Mexico Restaurant Association. The association says small businesses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 enforcement measures that were enacted by the state to combat the disease. The NMRA is asking the state legislature The post New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns appeared first on KVIA.
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico launches campaign to recruit early childhood caretakers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Across New Mexico, there is a desperate need for early childhood care givers, and the state is launching a new campaign to fill those thousands of positions.  The Early Childhood Care and Education Department has a new plan to find those people, whether it’s a head start teacher, a caretaker, or a […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
rrobserver.com

50-state study: Climate change impact in NM is the Rio Grande

While the study says that the Rio Grande is being hurt by climate change, a recent spate of monsoonal rain has boosted waterflow in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Each year from 2009 to 2014, the Rio Grande was drier than average, and the period between 2011 and 2013 was the driest and hottest since record-keeping began.
LOUISIANA STATE
kunm.org

Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education

Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
KOAT 7

Monsoon surge moving across New Mexico this weekend

A monsoon surge is moving into New Mexico and will impact several areas. Here's a look at what to expect across the state. There will be an increase in thunderstorms and rain later into Friday. Those storms will continue into Saturday with flash flooding threats. One of the at-risk places...
ENVIRONMENT
rrobserver.com

Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’

Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

