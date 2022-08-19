Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
KRQE Newsfeed: Flooding in New Mexico, More storms, Killed at bus stop, Escaped inmate, Livestock show returns
Monday’s Top Stories APD: Woman shot and killed near downtown Albuquerque Texas man facing dozens of charges in two NM counties Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center Albuquerque man offers ‘mother’ money to have sex with her daughter FDA authorizes […]
rrobserver.com
STUDY: New Mexico ranked worst state for obesity rate
Every single New Mexico county has become fatter over 10 years, finds study (county breakdown included). Colfax County residents have gained the most weight (13% more obese). Eddy County has gained the least weight (3%). Infographic included showing which states are the biggest losers (of lbs). At the end of...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
kunm.org
SUN: Flood watches impact Southwest State, New Mexico jails suffering staffing shortages; with one relocating inmates
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona – Associated Press. Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in...
New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico lost 18 percent of full-service restaurants between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the New Mexico Restaurant Association. The association says small businesses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 enforcement measures that were enacted by the state to combat the disease. The NMRA is asking the state legislature The post New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico launches campaign to recruit early childhood caretakers
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, there is a desperate need for early childhood care givers, and the state is launching a new campaign to fill those thousands of positions. The Early Childhood Care and Education Department has a new plan to find those people, whether it’s a head start teacher, a caretaker, or a […]
Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?
HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
kunm.org
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
rrobserver.com
50-state study: Climate change impact in NM is the Rio Grande
While the study says that the Rio Grande is being hurt by climate change, a recent spate of monsoonal rain has boosted waterflow in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Each year from 2009 to 2014, the Rio Grande was drier than average, and the period between 2011 and 2013 was the driest and hottest since record-keeping began.
kunm.org
Santa Fe Indian School is connecting tribal communities to broadband access to improve Native education
Five tribal organizations in New Mexico will share over $146 million from the federal infrastructure act to improve broadband infrastructure. The largest award is going to the Santa Fe Indian School, which plans to use its $57 million to bridge the gap of internet access across several tribal communities around the state. KUNM talks with Kimball Sekaquaptewa, chief technology director, for the school about how helping a network of communities serves its mission to provide education to Native children.
Albertsons hosting in-person event hiring across all New Mexico stores
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albertsons is hosting in-person hiring event across all New Mexico locations. The events will be at any Albertsons Market and Market Street on August 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants to show up to any store location for an on-the-spot interview for a position in multiple departments. Anyone […]
KOAT 7
Monsoon surge moving across New Mexico this weekend
A monsoon surge is moving into New Mexico and will impact several areas. Here's a look at what to expect across the state. There will be an increase in thunderstorms and rain later into Friday. Those storms will continue into Saturday with flash flooding threats. One of the at-risk places...
rrobserver.com
Colorado River system at a ‘tipping point’
Federal officials on Tuesday warned that the Colorado River system is at a “tipping point,” a drought crisis that demands big reductions in water allocation along the river. The U.S. Interior Department did not announce any mandatory water cuts for New Mexico. But the state’s existing water conservation...
No Less Than 5 New Mexico Jails Are Short-Staffed: They Have Vacancy Rates above 50%!
"Of 26 jails across New Mexico, five were recently found to have staff vacancy rates above 50%." —Elise Kaplan. In an effort to cope with the situation, one of these jails—Otero County Detention Center—has started transporting inmates to other facilities including one in Texas.
The 'Rust' Armorer Has Stated that She Believes Santa Fe Authorities Mishandled the Case
In October 2021, a tragedy occurred: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer— was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin who was holding a prop revolver loaded with live ammunition as the western Rust was being filmed. Her death has been ruled as accidental by the Medical Investigator, but a great deal of controversy still surrounds the case.
N.M. seeking ideas for how to spend Gold King Mine settlement, but no direct cash to individuals
New Mexico is accepting applications to help it spend $10 million in settlement money from the Gold King Mine Spill, which turned rivers yellow in 2015 and caused immense economic and environmental damage in the region. But some lawmakers in Northwest New Mexico on Tuesday questioned during a legislative meeting...
KOAT 7
New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
rrobserver.com
NM seeks poll workers ahead of November 8 general election
SANTA FE – The hours can be long and the work mundane. But, each election season in New Mexico, hundreds of ordinary people – many of them retirees – sign up to help run the polls, issue ballots and monitor tabulation machines. These temporary poll workers are...
