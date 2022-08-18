Read full article on original website
Missing Iberia Parish teen has returned home
The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office (IPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a runaway teen.
Stalled 18-wheeler caught on fire in Lafayette Parish
A portion of University Ave was closed this morning after an 18-wheeler caught fire. The 18-wheeler was stalled when the fire started.
Lafayette police searching for suspect following Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect following a shooting at the Acadiana Mall over the weekend, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit says, officers responded to reporting of a shooting inside the mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses recall shooting at mall in Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the Acadiana Mall that caused many people to storm out of the building, running for their lives. Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit, of the Lafayette Police Department, said, “What we have right now is...
One injured at Acadiana Mall shooting
Lafayette Police Department Officers are on the scene of a shooting at The Acadiana Mall.
K-9 helps nab Louisiana man in possession of pot and a handgun
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle. That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River. An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle. Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver...
18-wheeler crash on I-10 East
According to the Lafayette Police Department, I-10 eastbound is shut down due to a major accident.
Good Samaritan describes rescuing crash victims on Kaliste Saloom in Lafayette
UPDATE: 08/20/22 1:06 PM: A major crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette late Friday could have been worse if not for the help of dozens of good Samaritans who stopped to help the victims trapped inside two vehicles. One person, Joshua Johnson of Opelousas, says he was leaving dinner with his wife and kids […]
Baton Rouge Lawmaker Caught Doing Burnouts, Charged with DWI
DWI arrests tend to raise eyebrows because of the serious nature of them. Someone getting behind the vehicle impaired can be incredibly dangerous not only for that person but for other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians in the area. But when a lawmaker gets charged with DWI that really bothers, and...
Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash
Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
Police: Physical Altercation Led to Shooting in Barber Shop Near Acadiana Mall Food Court, One Person Injured
UPDATE (4:00 p.m.):. According to Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit, a male victim was shot during a physical altercation at a barbershop near the food court in the Acadiana Mall. After responding to a 911 call about a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were able to determine that the shooting took place in a business near the Acadiana Mall food court. Individuals were involved in a fight in the barbershop when one person reportedly produced a firearm and shot another individual.
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
Lafayette Police Department investigating shots fired on West Pinhook Rd.
According to the Lafayette Police Department, Officers are investigating reports of gunfire at a gas station on West Pinhook Rd.
Family of Trayford Pellerin remember him on second anniversary of his death
Today marks two years since Trayford Pellerin was fatally shot by Lafayette Police at a gas station.
2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide
As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
22-year-old of Ville Platte killed in two-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old was killed in a crash in Evangeline Parish early Saturday morning.
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
Made in Acadiana: Richard family back in the smoked meat business in Church Point
What are some of the up-and-coming food products made in Acadiana? As part of the Made in Acadiana series, we’re focusing on local items that have recently gone to market and the compelling stories behind them. It’s an idea we launched in 2019 and decided to revisit because food is such an important part of life in South Louisiana.
Sycamore Street shooting suspect wanted by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department seeks the identity of a suspect connected to an Aug. 3 shooting on Sycamore Street. Police said the shooting took place in the 4600 block of Sycamore Street. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to...
