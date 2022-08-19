ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Steve Stone is puzzled over why the White Sox so often keep banged-up players active: 'We don’t seem to have the fastest healers around'

By Mully Haugh Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfuqh_0hNW5Rp200

(670 The Score) The White Sox have made a habit in 2022 of keeping banged-up players active on their 26-man roster even when they clearly need to be sidelined for a handful of days.

The intention in such situations is to not lose a key player for 10 days when he might only need, say, four or five games off. At times, there’s wisdom in that thinking.

In other instances, it’s hurtful and makes manager Tony La Russa’s job more difficult from a strategical standpoint, NBC Sports Chicago color commentator Steve Stone said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Friday morning. In general, Stone seems perplexed why the White Sox so often choose to play a man down.

“One of the things that I’ve seen this year, unfortunately for the Sox, is they have in many instances, they have not put any guy on the IL,” Stone said. “They seem to spend a lot of games leaving Tony one man, one move short on the bench. I think at times when you’re consistently a move short, that’s a problem.

“This whole idea of you optimistically don’t want to put a guy on IL because you think he’s coming back a little more quickly, we don’t seem to have the fastest healers around. It’s not the players’ fault. They want to get back and play as soon as possible. It’s just that these guys haven’t been able to bounce back as quickly as we would have liked. And consequently, when you keep playing a man short on your bench, it leaves you one less move. If it doesn’t come into play, you don’t really notice it. But on some instances where it does, then it becomes a problem.”

The latest example of this White Sox habit is the status of center fielder Luis Robert, who suffered a wrist injury while sliding last Friday. Robert has remained on the 26-man roster but hasn’t started or batted in any of the six games since. He did pinch-run in one game. It’s unclear if he’ll return to action when the White Sox visit the Guardians on Friday evening.

Chicago trails AL Central-leading Cleveland by 2.5 games.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing

Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Chicago

Brother Rice catcher Zion Jones, one of the country's best H.S. players, has summer to remember

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brother Rice high school catcher Zion Jones is about as good as they get. He's already committed to playing college ball at Louisville, but before he goes there and even before he closes out his high school career, he tells CBS 2's Matt Zahn that he's enjoying a pretty amazing summer.How good does it feel when you hit the ball that hard? "It feels amazing. No better feeling," says Zion Jones.As one of the best high school baseball players in Illinois, Brother Rice's Zion Rose gets that feeling a lot. The Louisville commit's talents have taken him...
The Spun

Look: Little League World Series Slide Wipeout Going Viral

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox get to embrace their inner youth during Sunday night's Little League Classic. The AL Easts squads will play at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series. During their trip, it's only natural that some players slid down the field's iconic hill.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#Healers#The White Sox#The Mully Haugh Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News

It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets sitting for White Sox Monday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is not in the starting lineup on Monday afternoon against left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox are taking the lefty-hitting Sheets out against the Royals' southpaw. Andrew Vaughn will replace Sheets in right field and hit fifth. Vaughn is...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy