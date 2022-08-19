Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
How to build bigger biceps: A little exercise each day improves muscles more than one big weekly workout
JOONDALUP, Australia — Could the answer to getting builder muscles be quantity over quality? A new study finds just a little bit of exercise each day is better for the body than one intense workout session. Researchers from Australia and Japan have found that just doing a handful of...
SHAPE
Why Controlled Articular Rotations Should Be a Part of Your Mobility Routine
You've probably heard the phrase "use it or lose it" — which implies that if you want to maintain a habit, function, or skill, you have to practice it regularly. Well, that motto is especially relevant when it comes to your mobility. If you're plagued by a twinge in your shoulder or you're unable to drop into a deep squat without falling over, it's time to make mobility (your ability to move a joint through a range of motion with control) a priority. Enter: controlled articular rotations, aka CARs, which improve the dynamic movement of joints.
What Medicine Ball Weight Should I Use? Tips and How to Decide
Choosing the right medicine ball weight starts with determining how you'll use it: Will you be throwing it? Holding it? Slamming it? Passing it to a partner?
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Walk Every Day
Should you walk every day? Experts explain the health benefits, like heart health and better sleep, and possible risks, like overuse injuries and burnout.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers
We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day and aren’t able to properly activate, making...
boxrox.com
Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl (Build Muscle Now)
Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
Why Is Muscle Endurance Important?
The importance of muscular endurance includes helping in daily activities — like playing with your kids — and boosted participation in sports and exercise.
Medical News Today
Exercise for muscle strength: How often, not how much you do it may be key
A new study finds that exercising briefly five days a week may be superior to an extended exercise session once a week. The study’s participants who did just six arm-resistance exercises five days a week improved muscle strength and muscle thickness. The study involved maximum-strength exercises, but researchers are...
How To Do Plyo Jack – Benefits, Alternatives and Muscles Worked
Jumping jacks are a staple calisthenics activity but aside from a decent cardio workout, they’re pretty basic. Plyo jacks are a more challenging variation of the classic exercise, adding an explosive squat that’ll have your quads screaming! Not to mention, the plyo jack is a form of functional fitness in that it involves various athletic elements that can carry over to other activities.
Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life
Research suggests there's an ideal amount of physical activity that helps you live longer.
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain. Over the course of the next few days, your back slowly loosens up and eventually your shoulder returns to feeling normal. It’s...
boxrox.com
How to Build Muscle and Strength: The 5 x 5 Program
One of the most common methods for people who want to build strength, the 5 x 5 program is easy to follow and targets your entire body. In this article, you will learn about the 5 x 5 program, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The...
Spine Specialists Explain Why You Need One Of These Ergonomic Office Chairs
These are the best desk chairs for back support, according to experts and reviewers.
Medical News Today
What is runner’s knee, and how can you treat it?
Runner’s knee refers to pain around the kneecap and in the front of the knee joint. It is a common issue for runners and athletes who participate in large amounts of running and jumping. Runner’s knee, also known as patellofemoral syndrome, often affects athletes and people who participate in...
healthcanal.com
Does Fish Oil Help You Lose Weight 2022? Impressive Benefits to Know
Obesity and weight gain have fast become a global problem. With this, health authorities and nutrition experts are doing their part to advise the global population on possible solutions. One such solution is omega-3 fish oil, which is known to effectively help with weight loss. Current recommendations for counteracting obesity...
