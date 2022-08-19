The Morongo Basin Transit Authority – or MBTA – will be shedding some letters from acronym when they officially rebrand to “Basin Transit” starting on October 1st. The shortened name isn’t the only refresh – the familiar pink yellow and green flowering pastel logo that is on all the current buses, bus stops and signage is being switched over to a new maroon and orange lizard logo that with a blue “Basin” wordmark. The updated brand colors will also be reflected on new buses that were purchased.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO