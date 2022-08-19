Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon. The driver was taken to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Alleged Milwaukee Shake Shack officer shooter new charges
MILWAUKEE - Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the January 2022 shooting of a police detective at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward, faces new charges in connection with a January 2020 car theft. This marks the third open case filed against Ellis-Brown in Milwaukee County in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Roy Carr, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft; 2 women sought by Menomonee Falls police
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $800 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the two female...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa School District: Proposed curriculum vote Monday
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa School Board will vote Monday night, Aug. 22 on new curriculum for the school district. The proposed curriculum would include lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation. The Wauwatosa School Board presented the new curriculum at a meeting on Aug. 8. There was a passionate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility task vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city
MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer apartment fire displaces about 100, ‘frustrating, upsetting’
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Work began Sunday, Aug. 21 at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer after a fire Saturday left about 100 displaced. Renters were allowed back in for a short time on Sunday. For so many, the fire brought what really matters into perspective. The renters from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis Honey Creek cemetarian finds value in honoring the dead
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis woman saw the tombstones at Honey Creek Cemetery falling into disrepair, and she took it upon herself to do something about it, applying to serve as the volunteer cemetarian. You can help Lois Pocian honor the dead. Lois Pocian sets her own hours and is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer fire, River Place Apartments, 100 displaced
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A fire led to a partial roof collapse Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20 at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer. The 110-unit apartment building is located on Hawthorne Trace Road -- near County Line Road and Range Line Road. FOX6 crews at the scene reported a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teacher approved back-to-school products
MILWAUKEE - Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins the hosts with some solutions for the new school year. 1. GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope by Educational Insights - available at Walmart and walmart.com. 2. Tonies - available at Target stores. 3. Nuts.com - www.Nuts.com/Carly $10 off your $50+ purchase. 4. Challenge...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee installs Narcan boxes on campuses
MILWAUKEE - In just one year, two UW-Milwaukee students died from fentanyl overdoses. UWM officials on Monday, Aug. 22 announced Narcan has been made available in boxes installed across UWM campuses. Narcan is an overdose reversal medication. The new boxes on campus could save lives. "It should be treated like...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness
FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police pursuit; 2 arrested, gun recovered
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 21 following police pursuit in Waukesha. It began around 7:15 p.m. after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle did not immediately pull over and subsequently conducted a U-Turn and accelerated. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car break-ins at housing complex; residents frustrated
A group of elderly people at a Milwaukee housing complex say their cars have been targeted by criminals. Windows have been smashed, stuff inside the vehicles was tossed around, and in one case, a gun was stolen.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair
MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
