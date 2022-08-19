ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alleged Milwaukee Shake Shack officer shooter new charges

MILWAUKEE - Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, charged in connection with the January 2022 shooting of a police detective at Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward, faces new charges in connection with a January 2020 car theft. This marks the third open case filed against Ellis-Brown in Milwaukee County in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Police activity' closes I-94 EB at Brookfield Road

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All lanes of I-94 EB were closed at Brookfield Road as of about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. WisDOT officials said this was due to "police activity." Backups could be seen on WisDOT traffic cameras, but the traffic congestion seemed to clear quickly and things appeared to be moving pretty smoothly by about 8 p.m.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

87th and Lawn shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night, Aug. 21 near 87th and Lawn. It happened around 10 p.m. Police say a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Roy Carr, died as a result of his injuries at the scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ulta Beauty theft; 2 women sought by Menomonee Falls police

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of women suspected of stealing more than $800 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the two female...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa School District: Proposed curriculum vote Monday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa School Board will vote Monday night, Aug. 22 on new curriculum for the school district. The proposed curriculum would include lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation. The Wauwatosa School Board presented the new curriculum at a meeting on Aug. 8. There was a passionate...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee teenage girl dies, UTV crash in Muskego

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl died from injuries suffered in a crash involving a UTV (utility task vehicle) in Muskego on Sunday evening, Aug. 21. A news release from the Muskego Police Department says around 7 p.m. Sunday, Muskego emergency dispatch received the report of the crash on Union Church Drive.
MUSKEGO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Pavement#Urban Construction#Decorative Crosswalk#Active Streets
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man accused; armed robberies on north, south side of city

MILWAUKEE - A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in the last month. The accused is Derek Hooten. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Thursday, Aug. 4 to a report of an armed robbery near 39th and Vliet. A man told officers he was walking to work around 9 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who "demanded everything he had" and pointed a handgun at him. The victim gave up his wallet which contained some cash, credit cards, and his driver's license. The victim provided a description of the robber.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis Honey Creek cemetarian finds value in honoring the dead

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis woman saw the tombstones at Honey Creek Cemetery falling into disrepair, and she took it upon herself to do something about it, applying to serve as the volunteer cemetarian. You can help Lois Pocian honor the dead. Lois Pocian sets her own hours and is...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit ends in crash; vehicle catches fire, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on Monday, Aug. 22 near 26th Street and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 2:42 a.m. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed into a pole on W. Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Melvina Street. The vehicle caught fire.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer fire, River Place Apartments, 100 displaced

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A fire led to a partial roof collapse Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20 at the River Place Apartments in Brown Deer. The 110-unit apartment building is located on Hawthorne Trace Road -- near County Line Road and Range Line Road. FOX6 crews at the scene reported a...
BROWN DEER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teacher approved back-to-school products

MILWAUKEE - Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi joins the hosts with some solutions for the new school year. 1. GeoSafari Jr. My First Microscope by Educational Insights - available at Walmart and walmart.com. 2. Tonies - available at Target stores. 3. Nuts.com - www.Nuts.com/Carly $10 off your $50+ purchase. 4. Challenge...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW-Milwaukee installs Narcan boxes on campuses

MILWAUKEE - In just one year, two UW-Milwaukee students died from fentanyl overdoses. UWM officials on Monday, Aug. 22 announced Narcan has been made available in boxes installed across UWM campuses. Narcan is an overdose reversal medication. The new boxes on campus could save lives. "It should be treated like...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bike4Friendship: Trek to Door County to raise disability awareness

FOX POINT, Wis. - Pedaling with a purpose, dozens of people are biking nearly 200 miles from Fox Point to Door County to support Bike4Friendship and raise money for The Friendship Circle. The pedaling began outside Friendship Circle in Fox Point Sunday morning, Aug. 21. "We are leaving from Fox...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police pursuit; 2 arrested, gun recovered

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Sunday night, Aug. 21 following police pursuit in Waukesha. It began around 7:15 p.m. after an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to police, the vehicle did not immediately pull over and subsequently conducted a U-Turn and accelerated. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair

MILWAUKEE - A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable. It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m. The event...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy