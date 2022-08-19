Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO