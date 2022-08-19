Read full article on original website
Related
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Manchester United Vs. Liverpool Predicted XI - Cristiano Ronaldo To Make Way For Anthony Martial
Manchester United play Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday and there are a number of interesting decisions manager Erik Ten hag has to make in regards to the lineup. That's what I'll predict here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo blanks critic Jamie Carragher before Manchester United vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately blank Jamie Carragher, one of his harshest critics, before Manchester United’s match against Liverpool on Monday night.Ronaldo was dropped to the bench by new manager Erik ten Hag for the visit of the Liverpool to Old Trafford following United’s humiliation at Brentford and amid rumours he is looking to leave the club.The striker still found time to greet Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane broadcasting on the touchline before kick-off, but ignored former Liverpool defender Carragher.Follow Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE!Carragher has called for Manchester United to sell Ronaldo in order to progress...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What fuming James Milner screamed at Virgil van Dijk in X-rated blast following Man Utd star Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool
JAMES MILNER shocked fans with a rant at Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk after Jadon Sancho netted in Manchester United's 2-1 win. Milner appeared to scream "you go f***ing out to him!' at centre-back VVD following a goal that BOTH players might feel embarrassed about. And the pair also seemed...
Manchester United attempted Paris Saint Germain’s kick off routine but it went horribly wrong
Manchester United tried Paris Saint Germain’s kick off routine during their match against Liverpool but it didn’t go to plan. Erik ten Hag’s side were so much better on Monday night as they produced a stellar performance. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured a much needed 2-1 win for the Red Devils.
Yardbarker
Virgil van Dijk set to be partnered by £3.5m man for trip to Old Trafford – James Pearce confirms
Virgil van Dijk is set to be partnered by Joe Gomez when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Monday night according to The Athletic’s James Pearce. The 25-year-old, who was signed from Charlton for £3.5m in the summer of 2015, has not started a Premier League game alongside our No. 4 since the shock 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October 2020.
ESPN
Manchester United beat Liverpool with goals from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United picked up their first win of the Premier League season, beating Liverpool 2-1 at a raucous Old Trafford on Monday night. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford either side of half-time gave Man United and manager Erik ten Hag a massive three points despite it only being the third game of the season for both sides. Mohamed Salah scored late in the match for Liverpool, but the Red Devils hung on for the win.
MLS・
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
Liverpool star ruthlessly destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Man United
Liverpool fans ruthlessly slammed Jordan Henderson following his disastrous showing against Manchester United on Monday. Jurgen Klopp's team remain winless in the new Premier League season as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Man United at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the first half, with Marcus Rashford...
Chelsea enquire about Rafael Leao as AC Milan cite €150 million release clause
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao but face an obstacle over the move, according to reports. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese international this summer, following the departures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian...
Arsenal fans are convinced Oleksandr Zinchenko delayed taking a throw-in to hear his chant
Arsenal supporters think Oleksandr Zinchenko took his time with a throw-in against Bournemouth so he could hear the away end sing his song. Check out the footage below:. The Gunners made it three wins from three with a dominant 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. Zinchenko played...
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0