Rod McDonald to undergo late fitness test as Crewe host Northampton

Crewe are unsure on the fitness of defender Rod McDonald as they prepare to face Northampton on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has been dealing with a groin problem which has kept him out of Alex’s last two league games, and boss Alex Morris will check on McDonald’s fitness ahead of kick-off against his former club.

Goalkeeper Dave Richards has not yet been involved this season but could return to action.

A few players will remain on the sidelines for this weekend’s fixture including Bassala Sambou (suspended), Christopher Long (illness), Rio Adebisi (foot) and Charlie Colkett (hamstring).

Tyler Magloire may be forced to sit out of the trip to the Mornflake Stadium.

The 23-year-old defender was substituted with a knock midway through the second half of their 3-2 win over Crawley in midweek and will be assessed before kick-off.

Defensive options Sam Sherring (knock), Aaron McGowan (knee) and Akin Odimayo (hamstring) are all doubtful.

The Cobblers will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the league this season.

