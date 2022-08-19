Read full article on original website
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Klopp reveals Liverpool star has "no chance" of playing against Man United
Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones has "no chance" of playing against Man United tomorrow. Liverpool are dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konaté are among the other Reds stars currently carrying problems. Jones will be particularly...
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
Match Report: Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City were held to an enthralling 3-3 draw by Newcastle at St. James' Park on an eventful Sunday evening in the Premier League. The hosts made a positive start by pressing City deep into their own half and winning a corner in the early moments. Less than five minutes...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
"I wish" - Gary Neville claims Man United should have brought in "exceptional" Liverpool star
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has spoken out on his admiration for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the fixture between the two clubs. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2016 and has turned the Reds from what was a mediocre side to one of Europe’s biggest powerhouses. In his...
What fuming James Milner screamed at Virgil van Dijk in X-rated blast following Man Utd star Sancho’s goal vs Liverpool
JAMES MILNER shocked fans with a rant at Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk after Jadon Sancho netted in Manchester United's 2-1 win. Milner appeared to scream "you go f***ing out to him!' at centre-back VVD following a goal that BOTH players might feel embarrassed about. And the pair also seemed...
Manchester United attempted Paris Saint Germain’s kick off routine but it went horribly wrong
Manchester United tried Paris Saint Germain’s kick off routine during their match against Liverpool but it didn’t go to plan. Erik ten Hag’s side were so much better on Monday night as they produced a stellar performance. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford secured a much needed 2-1 win for the Red Devils.
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool: Full match report as Lisandro Martinez & Jadon Sancho impress
Manchester United got the better of Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time since March 2018 to finally kick start Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. To the surprise of many, no less United supporters, Erik ten Hag’s side came out looking like a completely different team. United finally got the better of their arch-rivals - for the first time for four years in the league - to leave them winless in 16th. Fight. Energy. Passion. Words that you wouldn’t associate with United in recent years, they showed in troves tonight.
Erik ten Hag is finally off the mark as Manchester United beat a woeful Liverpool side 2-1
Erik ten Hag tasted victory for the first time as his Manchester United side got the better of Liverpool at Old Trafford. United produced a much better showing than they did in their first two league games against Brighton and Brentford. The first big chance fell to Anthony Elanga after...
Chelsea enquire about Rafael Leao as AC Milan cite €150 million release clause
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao but face an obstacle over the move, according to reports. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese international this summer, following the departures of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian...
Edouard Mendy produces absolute howler for Chelsea, gets punished by Brenden Aaronson
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced an absolute howler of a mistake to gift Leeds the lead at Elland Road this afternoon. Thiago Silva played the ball back to the Senegalese shotstopper but he was guilty of overplaying in the wrong area at the wrong time. His touch was off and...
Hakim Ziyech's brother drops major Chelsea transfer hint amid Ajax talks
Hakim Ziyech’s brother has dropped a major transfer hint regarding his Chelsea future amid talks with his former club Ajax. The 29-year-old is yet to make a start for the Blues this season, as they have begun the Premier League season with a win, a draw and a loss.
Christian Pulisic likely to stay at Chelsea amid Manchester United interest
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is likely to stay at Chelsea this summer, according to reports. The USMNT star has seen his game time limited under Thomas Tuchel, and with the World Cup coming up at the end of the year, he is thought to be searching for more minutes. However,...
Ajax boss makes savage Champions League dig at Man United when asked about Antony
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder made a savage Champions League dig at Manchester United when asked about star man Antony. Erik ten Hag is looking at his former player as a potential transfer for Man United ahead of deadline day. They reportedly had a bid in the region of £67 million...
Arsenal fans are convinced Oleksandr Zinchenko delayed taking a throw-in to hear his chant
Arsenal supporters think Oleksandr Zinchenko took his time with a throw-in against Bournemouth so he could hear the away end sing his song. Check out the footage below:. The Gunners made it three wins from three with a dominant 3-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. Zinchenko played...
Match Preview: FC Barcelona vs Manchester City (Friendly)
Manchester City face FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a charity friendly, with Pep Guardiola's side currently on a warm weather training camp in Girona. Wednesday's fixture serves as a charity fundraiser, as all proceeds will be put into ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, with the focal point of the match surrounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the condition over two years ago.
