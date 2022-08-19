Manchester United got the better of Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time since March 2018 to finally kick start Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. To the surprise of many, no less United supporters, Erik ten Hag’s side came out looking like a completely different team. United finally got the better of their arch-rivals - for the first time for four years in the league - to leave them winless in 16th. Fight. Energy. Passion. Words that you wouldn’t associate with United in recent years, they showed in troves tonight.

