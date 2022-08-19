ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Manchester United got the better of Liverpool in the Premier League for the first time since March 2018 to finally kick start Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford. To the surprise of many, no less United supporters, Erik ten Hag’s side came out looking like a completely different team. United finally got the better of their arch-rivals - for the first time for four years in the league - to leave them winless in 16th. Fight. Energy. Passion. Words that you wouldn’t associate with United in recent years, they showed in troves tonight.
Manchester City face FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, in a charity friendly, with Pep Guardiola's side currently on a warm weather training camp in Girona. Wednesday's fixture serves as a charity fundraiser, as all proceeds will be put into ALS research at the Luzon Foundation, with the focal point of the match surrounding former Barcelona goalkeeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with the condition over two years ago.
