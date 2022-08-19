White Sox young starter Michael Kopech left Monday’s day game in Kansas City with an injury and fans on the Southside have reason to panic. Making his first start since hurling six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Tigers, young Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech was ready to get the week started for the Southside as he took the bump in Kansas City against the Royals.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO