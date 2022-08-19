ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy $150K Verse Controversy

The Game has responded to allegations he removed a NBA YoungBoy verse from his recently released Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind over money. On Saturday (August 20), XXL shared an Instagram post with the headline: “NBA YoungBoy’s Verse Removed From The Game’s New Album Because YB’s Went Over Game’s Budget Wack 100 Says.” Game hopped in the comment section and refuted the notion.
NBA
FanSided

Michael Kopech injury: White Sox fans in a state of panic

White Sox young starter Michael Kopech left Monday’s day game in Kansas City with an injury and fans on the Southside have reason to panic. Making his first start since hurling six no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts against the Tigers, young Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech was ready to get the week started for the Southside as he took the bump in Kansas City against the Royals.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
523K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy