ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
100.5 The River

E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Wendy’s Lettuce

Your burgers from Wendy's won't come with lettuce for the time being. E.Coli Outbreak in Four States Linked to Wendy's Lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states, including Michigan. While a specific food has not been tied to the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest before becoming ill.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Snow Falls#Snow Blower#Weather Prediction#Noaa
100.5 The River

White Collar Workers at Ford May Want to Update Your Resume

Normally when you hear about auto workers in Michigan getting cut, it's the blue-collar folks that usually get cut but this time Ford is aiming at the white-collar workers. It is no secret the state of Michigan over the years has gotten used to workers getting cut. I grew up in a home where my dad worked a lifetime in the automotive industry and I've heard all the stories and know many families who have been affected by the loss of a job in the auto industry.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
100.5 The River

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups

After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise

Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196

The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
GRANDVILLE, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy