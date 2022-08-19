Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Check Out The Perfect Spot To Take A Photo Of The Mackinac Bridge With Your Phone
Labor Day weekend is on the way, and if you've driven around anywhere in the state of Michigan, you've probably spotted the MDOT signs saying that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 6:30am - 12pm. That's because every single year, the Mackinac Bridge is closed...
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Claims She Was Fat Shamed + Humiliated at Cedar Point Due to Size
An Ohio woman says she was humiliated after being turned away from a roller coaster at Cedar Point due to her size. Did This Amazon Driver Just Steal a Puppy From a Michigan Home?. As Always - It's Her Word Against Theirs. Raegan - who goes by the handle rae.moody...
Bring A Blanket, Lake Michigan Temperatures Are Plummeting Below Average For This Time of Year
Last weekend felt a little cooler than average, but it wasn't just the air that was cooler, it turns out the water at some Lake Michigan beaches has plummeted thanks to cool air that blew in and cooled water temperatures off shore. According to data from SeaTemperature.com and Seagull, you...
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Wendy’s Lettuce
Your burgers from Wendy's won't come with lettuce for the time being. E.Coli Outbreak in Four States Linked to Wendy's Lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states, including Michigan. While a specific food has not been tied to the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest before becoming ill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
White Collar Workers at Ford May Want to Update Your Resume
Normally when you hear about auto workers in Michigan getting cut, it's the blue-collar folks that usually get cut but this time Ford is aiming at the white-collar workers. It is no secret the state of Michigan over the years has gotten used to workers getting cut. I grew up in a home where my dad worked a lifetime in the automotive industry and I've heard all the stories and know many families who have been affected by the loss of a job in the auto industry.
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
West Michigan Is Craving Italian Beef Sandwiches Thanks To Hulu’s “The Bear”
Streaming services like Netflix can help drive interest and demand for a product. A great example is The Queens Gambit. The show takes place in a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction. After that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
Boosting With Pride: Let’s Support West Michigan’s School Clubs and Groups
After well over two years of constant disruptions, West Michigan and surrounding communities are anxiously awaiting back to school. That's why Townsquare Media Grand Rapids and our radio stations are rallying around our local schools and are ready to give them the boost that they need. We want to put the spotlight on the teams, clubs, and activities that enrich the lives of our students.
Slow Down! Michigan Traffic Deaths On The Rise
Is it my imagination or is everyone driving way faster this year? Slow down, August is off to a bad start. Michigan Traffic Deaths Hit A 16-Year High In 2021. The Michigan State Police recently reported that traffic deaths last year were the highest in 16 years. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,129 deaths in 2005.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Number 1 Cardiac Hospital in Michigan? Right Here in Grand Rapids
This is pretty darn special. Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has been recognized as the #1 hospital for cardiac surgery in the State of Michigan!. If that is not enough, Healthgrades has ranked Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery, and, this is the third year in a row for that recoginition!
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0