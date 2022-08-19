Well….. another day….. another odd rumor about Tom Brady. BUT at least this one is not in regards to his current absence from the Buccaneers. It has recently been reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, that before Tom Brady came to the Bucs back in 2020, he was all set up and ready to go become a Raider. The source of this news, was none other than UFC President Dana White, who claims that he helped orchestrate Brady to Tampa, only to have it shot down by Jon Gruden at the last minute.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO