NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson has one major financial regret during his NFL career
Detroit Lions great, and NFL Hall-of-Famer Calvin Johnson has one major regret during his playing days, and that is lending
Detroit Lions defeat Indianapolis Colts in preseason, 27-26: Game thread replay
Looking for Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts information and updates? This is the right place. Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift and several projected starters are slated to sit after the teams held joint practices the days prior. In their preseason opener, the Lions lost a nail-biter to the Atlanta Falcons. ...
Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick
A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
Yardbarker
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game
Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
Is new Tom Brady Buccaneers news actually a big deal?
Well….. another day….. another odd rumor about Tom Brady. BUT at least this one is not in regards to his current absence from the Buccaneers. It has recently been reported by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, that before Tom Brady came to the Bucs back in 2020, he was all set up and ready to go become a Raider. The source of this news, was none other than UFC President Dana White, who claims that he helped orchestrate Brady to Tampa, only to have it shot down by Jon Gruden at the last minute.
Lions stock report after the 2nd preseason game
The second preseason game saw the Detroit Lions notch their first exhibition victory in a long time, a 27-26 win over the host Indianapolis Colts. Saturday’s game followed two days of intense joint practice sessions at the Colts training facility, physical practices that had the feel of something more than just practicing.
Oklahoma, LSU and more O-lines ink NIL deal that would make John Daly proud
Oklahoma and LSU offensive linemen are among the many student-athletes who have made John Daly such a proud stepfather by inking absolutely tremendous NIL deals with Hooters. Oklahoma and LSU are a few of the college football programs that have had offensive linemen sign NIL deals with Hooters, making John Daly an incredibly proud stepfather on this Monday.
