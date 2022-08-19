ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Hold Hands & Rock Denim Looks For Kendall’s 818 Party

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: RMLA / LESE / BACKGRID

Here’s to mother/daughter bonding sessions! Kylie Jenner and her adorable baby girl Stormi spent some quality time together on Thursday, August 18… and it became an even bigger family affair as they headed over to Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party. The makeup mogul and her 4-year-old daughter had a chance to hangout with Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and more of the KarJenner clan!

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi attend Kendal Jenner’s 818 Tequila party. (RMLA / LESE / BACKGRID)

Kylie looked simply chic in her form-fitting denim dress featuring a plunging neckline and embroidered designs. Her trademark raven tresses were left long and loose as she accessorized with a brown leather hand bag and a pair of snakeskin boots. Stormi pulled up the rear in denim pants and an adorable pink Hello Kitty top.

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters is certainly on a denim vibe lately as she was spotted rocking a denim mini skirt during a date with Stormi’s dad Travis Scott last week in London. Kylie topped off the chic look with a red and white leather jacket, which Travis twinned with as he added a pair of baggy cargo pants to his ensemble.

The adorable UK outing comes after Kylie made a TikTok to reveal she was struggling a bit after giving birth for the second time. Using a sound bite from her 2017 show, Life of Kylie, Kylie mouthed the words, “I’m getting my personality back though like. I’m feeling like myself again. I really was not myself.” She captioned the clip, “when your postpartum hormones start leveling out.”

Kylie Jenner spotted at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party later in the evening. (BACKGRID)

This isn’t the first time Kylie has opened up about her post pregnancy struggles since she and Travis welcomed their baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed. The reality star spoke out about it back in March on Instagram. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie was also in her feels about being a parent this past Mother’s Day. She shared a slew of photos and clips of her baby girl Stormi and one of her son’s hands. Kylie has yet to share a photo of what he looks like. As mentioned, his name is also a mystery, although at one point they had decided to call him Wolf Webster. However, weeks after they confirmed the name, Kylie explained that they decided to change it.

Comments / 10

Wendy
2d ago

Why does she always talk and take pictures with her girl? Didn’t she just have a baby and where is he?

Reply(2)
5
Guest
3d ago

Who takes a 4 year old to a tequila party?

Reply
17
