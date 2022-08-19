ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

FSGC’s Works of Heart event is one week from now; how you can take part

By Tiffany Littler
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The 16th Annual Works of Heart event is one week from Friday. Pam Evans with the Family Service & Guidance Center stopped by 27 News Friday morning to tell us how people can take part.

Featured artists (FSGC child clients) are, of course, the stars of the event every year with their art pieces auctioned off live at the end of the evening. New this year, FSGC is selling merchandise featuring the kids’ artwork on the event website, including cell phone cases, notebooks, mugs and more.

The large online auction is now open, with bidding closing at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. People also have the chance to enter a raffle opportunity for an 8-day, 7-night resort stay in Mexico. It’s a vacation valued at $5,000. Tickets are $50 each, 3 for $100 or 7 for $200. Raffle ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 26. People interested in seeing the auction items up close and in person can go to the auction preview between 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Youth Crisis & Recovery Center (Photo from Family Service & Guidance Center)

Proceeds from the event will go toward the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center currently being built on the FSGC campus on Frazier Avenue in Topeka. For more information about Works of Heart, click here .

