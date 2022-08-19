Read full article on original website
South Glens Falls (N.Y.) school district seeks $33.6 million in improvements for all schools, athletic fields
The South Glens Falls (N.Y.) district is proposing a $33.6 million facilities improvement plan. Oliver W. Winch Middle School and the athletic fields will see the most extensive upgrades, reports The Post-Star. The middle school's large group instruction room will be converted into an updated theater space. Other middle school...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
Gillibrand urges Columbia Memorial Health to provide ‘fair and equitable’ compensation
HUDSON – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has called on Columbia Memorial Health to work with 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East to address “the staff shortages plaguing the health care facility that serves the upper Hudson Valley.”. The senator urged the Hudson-based hospital to offer staff represented by the...
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Ballston Spa wine and spirits store working to set themselves apart
BALLSTON SPA – Looking to try a new and unique variety of wines and spirits? Try Sage Wine & Spirits. Owner Jes Rich first opened in downtown Ballston Spa in 2016. She’s constantly growing her selection, while maintaining her store’s commitment to wines and spirits produced with attention to quality, value and care for the planet.
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
SUNY orders HVCC to comply with system-wide COVID rules
Hudson Valley Community College in Troy is being ordered to comply with SUNY's system-wide COVID rules. Thursday Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY's Senior Vice Chancellor & General Counsel, emailed Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy a "letter of non-compliance," directing HVCC to submit documentation by Monday showing the college’s compliance with vaccine policy mandated by the Board of Trustees that oversees the 64-campus university system.
Extra Fair Food Will Be Donated in Rhinebeck New York
One of the most enjoyable parts about visiting our county fairs in the HudsonValley is enjoying all of the amazing food that we get to gobble up during the fair season. The Dutchess County Fair does an amazing job of not only offering the traditional fair favorites but they have local food vendors as well with their specialties.
HVCC faculty upset with school’s vaccine policy change
The faculty association at Hudson Valley Community College is fighting back after the school rejected the state COVID vaccine mandate. The association sent us a statement that reads in part, “The decision by HVCC President Roger Ramsammy, made with no input from faculty or from membership of the college’s own COVID-19 subcommittee, is reckless and shortsighted.”
Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)
Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
Washington County Fair is full go
The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
Capital Region gas price update for August 22
Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.27 per gallon.
Gallery: Family Fun Day in Ballston Spa
Family Fun Day was up and running in the village of Ballston Spa on Sunday
Schenectady City Council President Marion Porterfield discusses ARPA aid allocation process
The Schenectady City Council on Monday will consider distributing more than $14 million in American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief funding. But the process the city council has taken has generated scrutiny. The city is set to receive more than $52 million in APRA aid, in two separate tranches. About $16...
