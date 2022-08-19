ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

If there is one team that should be the most desperate to turn in a winning season in 2022, it just may be the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The program has gone a once unthinkable five consecutive seasons without playing in a bowl game, but hopes are rising high that this is the year that drought comes to an end. And, if a few things can go their way, Nebraska could be a viable player in the way the Big Ten West shakes out this fall.
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 0

The biggest game of Week 0 comes across the world in Dublin, Ireland. Nope, not a typo. Northwestern and Nebraska play their season opener in Dublin in what should be the highest quality game of the opening slate. The Cornhuskers enter this season with high expectations despite a 3-9 season. Head coach Scott Frost is coaching for his job and needs to get off to a hot start against a still rebuilding Northwestern team that also went 3-9.
247Sports

Husker target Cameron Lenhardt sets decision date

Nebraska defensive target Cameron Lenhardt has set a decision date. Lenhardt announced Saturday that he will make his decision public Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT. The IMG Academy EDGE rusher officially visited Nebraska in June and the 247Sports Crystal Ball currently favors the Huskers to land the four-star defender. The...
3 News Now

Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
theunderdogtribune.com

Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers

Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
Catfish 100.1

Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!

That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students

Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
