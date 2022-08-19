Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
If there is one team that should be the most desperate to turn in a winning season in 2022, it just may be the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The program has gone a once unthinkable five consecutive seasons without playing in a bowl game, but hopes are rising high that this is the year that drought comes to an end. And, if a few things can go their way, Nebraska could be a viable player in the way the Big Ten West shakes out this fall.
Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?
Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
Frost and Huskers Primed for Overseas Test
Coach and players discuss upcoming opener against Northwestern
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 0
The biggest game of Week 0 comes across the world in Dublin, Ireland. Nope, not a typo. Northwestern and Nebraska play their season opener in Dublin in what should be the highest quality game of the opening slate. The Cornhuskers enter this season with high expectations despite a 3-9 season. Head coach Scott Frost is coaching for his job and needs to get off to a hot start against a still rebuilding Northwestern team that also went 3-9.
Husker target Cameron Lenhardt sets decision date
Nebraska defensive target Cameron Lenhardt has set a decision date. Lenhardt announced Saturday that he will make his decision public Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT. The IMG Academy EDGE rusher officially visited Nebraska in June and the 247Sports Crystal Ball currently favors the Huskers to land the four-star defender. The...
Casey Thompson dead wrong about Texas football’s depth at skill positions
After falling short of winning the quarterback battle when he was with the Texas football program and head coach Steve Sarkisian last offseason, redshirt junior signal caller Casey Thompson was able to come out on top this time around with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Thompson transferred from Texas to Nebraska earlier this offseason.
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
3 News Now
Huskers hold press conference ahead of game in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The press conference previewed the Northwestern game following Nebraska’s practice on Sunday afternoon. Coach Scott Frost started the press conference with several players following. Watch down below or on the 3 News Now Facebook Page. Download our apps today for all of our latest...
theunderdogtribune.com
Nebraska football schedule: 2022 Cornhuskers
Scott Frost and his Nebraska football team are searching for something that resembles success as they head into 2022. The past few seasons haven’t been all that kind to the Huskers and Frost desperately needs his team to find a way to get some wins. That won’t necessarily be easy to do, but if Frost doesn’t start winning soon, then his job probably won’t appear to be all that safe.
Lauren De Crescenzo and Adam Roberge win Gravel Worlds in Nebraska
De Crescenzo defends her title, Roberge beats defending men's champion John Borstelmann
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
kmaland.com
Hayes runs wild as Sioux City West snaps 33-game losing streak with win over TJ
(Council Bluffs) -- It had been three years, 11 months and 12 days since Sioux City West won a football game. That lengthy drought finally came to an end thanks to Keavian Hayes, as the Wolverines (1-0) took down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 46-20 Friday. “I’m just happy for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
Jamey Johnson is a Miserable SOB!
That’s right. I SAID IT. And COMPLETELY DISRESPECTFUL TO HIS AUDIENCE. Last week, in Lincoln, Nebraska, Jamey Johnson was onstage ready to perform. Before he took the stage, the local morning show from Country station KIX 96.9 welcomed the crowd and did the usual announcements a radio show does at these kinds of events.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
FanSided
