Oxford Eagle
No. 18 Ole Miss soccer tops No. 22 Memphis behind three-goal second half
No. 18 Ole Miss (2-0-0) used a three-goal second half to pick up a massive non-conference win Sunday night, defeating No. 22 Memphis (1-1-0) in a top-25 edition of the annual Derby between the two sides. Playing in just her second match in a Rebel kit, it was LSU transfer...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s high-flying offense on display in Jamboree win over DeSoto Central
Oxford football is going to put a lot of points on the board this season. The Chargers’ high-powered offense was on full display on Friday as they hung 48 points on the board in a Jamboree win over DeSoto Central. Transfer quarterback Mack Howard was stellar for Oxford—showcasing his...
Oxford Eagle
Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged with five counts of credit card fraud
On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
