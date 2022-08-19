ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

Test results show Mississippi students back to pre-pandemic levels

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released statewide results from the 2021-22 Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) last week that show student achievement exceeding pre-pandemic levels in English Language Arts and science and nearly tying in mathematics. The percentage of students scoring proficient or advanced reached an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Oxford man charged with five counts of credit card fraud

On Aug. 10, the Oxford Police Department took a credit card fraud report. After investigation, Dwight Henry, 49, was arrested and charged with five counts of Credit Card Fraud on Aug. 18. Henry was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy