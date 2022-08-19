Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Bellinger captures track championship, Abold wins Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway
OSWEGO — Jeff Abold won Saturday’s Novelis Supermodified feature at Oswego Speedway, and Brandon Bellinger finished fourth and wrapped up his first supermodified track championship. Bellinger’s father Eddie Bellinger Jr. won the supermodified track title in 1988, and his grandfather Ed Bellinger won Oswego track titles in 1957,...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD
BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
WKTV
Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months
Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
newyorkupstate.com
Drenching thunderstorms help ease CNY’s dry spell -- and more rain is coming
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In the past 24 hours, Syracuse has picked up more rain than in the previous 26 days combined. More rain is on the way today and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. More than 1.3 inches has fallen at Hancock International Airport, the official measuring station...
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City, maritime museum partner together to offer free Lighthouse tours
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. The dates of the free tours are Sept. 17 and 18.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks Friday events at the 75th annual New York State Field Days
BOONVILLE- Friday, August 19 is the opening day of the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. During today's North Country News, Phyllis White joined the airwaves with a rundown of all the family fun and excitement. Be sure to listen here for her latest scoop:. You can also...
localsyr.com
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
wxhc.com
Parking Restrictions Announced in Village of Homer
The Village of Homer has announced parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 6am tomorrow, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd for resealing. The restrictions will only take place at the EV charging stations. If vehicles are parked overnight the Village asks they be removed before 6am. Any questions...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars
FULTON — Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas holiday Dasher Dollars program, the city is launching a summer edition, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced.
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
syracuse.com
A vehicle crashed through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed after one ran a red light, and one of the vehicles then continued through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Syracuse police are investigating. 10 / 18. Syracuse strip club crash. Witnesses said two...
