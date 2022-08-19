ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD

BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
BREWERTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
OSWEGO, NY
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Sports
Oswego County Today

Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue.
Syracuse.com

Gas prices fall below $4 in Syracuse area for first time in five months

Gas prices have fallen below $4 in Central New York for the first time in five months. At least nine gas stations in the Syracuse area are selling a gallon of regular gasoline for $3.99 or less, according to GasBuddy. BJ’s in Clay was selling fuel to members for $3.96 per gallon on Monday, while a Mobil on Brighton Ave. was $3.95, and MD’s Market in North Syracuse offered a cash price of $3.91.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
wxhc.com

Parking Restrictions Announced in Village of Homer

The Village of Homer has announced parking restrictions will be in place beginning at 6am tomorrow, August 20th through Monday, August 22nd for resealing. The restrictions will only take place at the EV charging stations. If vehicles are parked overnight the Village asks they be removed before 6am. Any questions...
HOMER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars

FULTON — Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas holiday Dasher Dollars program, the city is launching a summer edition, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced.
FULTON, NY

