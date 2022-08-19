Read full article on original website
Related
NewsChannel 36
Mercy Flight Car Honored at NASCAR Xfinity Series
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- In light of a special weekend at Watkins Glen International, Twin Tiers Native Craig Partee had his team sport a special car around the track. People could watch the car dedicated to first responders race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. On June 26th, 2020, Seneca...
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD
BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
cnycentral.com
Storm damage and heavy rainfall for some towns and villages in CNY on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday was a very active weather day for parts of central New York. The day started out as our forecast called for with some showers, downpours and even some rumbles of thunder that woke up many people. The rain was off and on from about 8:00 AM through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hail, 60 mph winds on the way to north Onondaga County in severe thunderstorm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are headed to the northern portion of Onondaga County, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northern Onondaga County lasting until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At...
cnycentral.com
Storm damage reported in a few CNY towns and villages on Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Saturday brought a lot of heat and some humidity to central New York. While all areas felt the hot summer temperatures only a few select locations were impacted by some severe weather. Earlier in the afternoon a couple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Madison county and Oneida...
WKTV
Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Interstate 81 exits for Destiny, Hiawatha, Bear Street to close today
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Interstate 81 south exits for Hiawatha Street, Bear Street and Destiny USA will close for repairs Sunday, according to the Department of Transportation. Exits 22, 23A and 23B closed at 6 a.m. Sunday and are expected to reopen in the evening, according to a news release from the state Department of Transportation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars
FULTON — Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas holiday Dasher Dollars program, the city is launching a summer edition, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced.
flackbroadcasting.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning-For Northern Central Oneida Co.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Binghamton NY 544 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Oneida County in central New York... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta Lake, or 8 miles north of Rome, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Boonville, Ava, Point Rock, Hawkinsville and Pixley Falls State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4353 7518 4330 7545 4333 7557 4342 7555 4343 7552 4355 7525 TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 203DEG 19KT 4335 7547 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Third and final downtown block party of the year on Sept. 2
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the third and final downtown block party of the year will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. along West First Street between Bridge Street and Mohawk Street. The luau-themed festival with live music will feature The Jess...
Man rescued from overturned dump truck in Skaneateles
Skaneateles, N.Y. — A man was trapped inside an overturned dump truck for 30 minutes in the town of Skaneateles while firefighters worked to rescue him Monday morning, firefighters said. The man was driving a dump truck filled with gravel at 7:42 a.m. when it overturned at the intersection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the unofficial end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Hundreds without power after utility pole fire in Liverpool
Update: National Grid restored power in the area. Liverpool, N.Y. — Hundreds in Onondaga County are without power after a utility pole fire in Liverpool Saturday morning. Around 9:27 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported that a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole causing wires to come down and the transformer to light on fire, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule
OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s soccer team has unveiled its 2022 schedule. Seven of the games will occur at the home port of Laker Turf Stadium, while nine of the dates will be a part of SUNY Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) play.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY
New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
$825K home in Manlius: See 170 home sales in Onondaga County
The housing market has yet to experience a significant lull and continues to be competitive this summer. 170 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 4½-bath waterfront contemporary home in the Town...
Central NY motorcyclist killed in Cayuga County crash
Auburn, N.Y. — A Central New York man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash Friday night, Cayuga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Axton said. Joseph M. Costello, 24, of Auburn, was operating a 2016 Honda motorcycle west on Franklin Street Road in the town of Sennett shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole, Axton said in a news release Saturday.
Comments / 0