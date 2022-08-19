Read full article on original website
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego State women’s soccer releases 2022 schedule
OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s soccer team has announced its 2022 schedule. Oswego State’s slate features 19 games, nine of which will be played at Laker Turf Stadium.
WKTV
Woodmen's Field Days return to Boonville featuring classic events, activities
BOONVILLE, N.Y. – The Woodsmen’s Field Days returned to Boonville Friday following a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gates opened at 8 a.m. on Friday and will continue on, with free admission from 6 to 9 p.m. Events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD
BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse basketball target, prolific 4-star guard, makes big rankings debut
Last month, Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offer in the 2025 class, as least as far as I can tell. That offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio, according to recruiting services, who earned a ton of high praise this spring and summer for his performances in grassroots basketball.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
syracuse.com
A vehicle crashed through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Witnesses said two vehicles crashed after one ran a red light, and one of the vehicles then continued through the front door of Alpine Gentlemen’s Club, 401 Butternut St., Syracuse, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. Syracuse police are investigating. 10 / 18. Syracuse strip club crash. Witnesses said two...
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022
SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Legislators Gather At Oswego County Fair
OSWEGO COUNTY – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt.
29-year-old Syracuse father of 3 identified as North State Street homicide victim; vigil held
Syracuse, N.Y. — Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember a 29-year-old man shot and killed hours earlier on the city’s North Side. Corey Bryant was a father of three who grew up in Syracuse, loved his family and had friends from all sides of the city, family and friends said.
localsyr.com
Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars
FULTON — Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas holiday Dasher Dollars program, the city is launching a summer edition, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced.
CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty
A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Port City, maritime museum partner together to offer free Lighthouse tours
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. The dates of the free tours are Sept. 17 and 18.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Third and final downtown block party of the year on Sept. 2
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the third and final downtown block party of the year will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. along West First Street between Bridge Street and Mohawk Street. The luau-themed festival with live music will feature The Jess...
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY
New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
wwnytv.com
Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
Hazardous weather possible for Sunday, thunderstorms to start the week in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hazardous weather is predicted for Sunday evening into overnight with thunderstorms to start the work week. A hazardous weather outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Oneida, Seneca, Cortland and Madison counties. Scattered thunderstorms and rain will be in the...
