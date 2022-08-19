ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

centralnewyorkmotorsports.com

HILE WINS EXCITING BREWERTON SPEEDWAY MODIFIED FEATURE DUEL WITH JACKSON GILL AND RETAKES THE POINT LEAD

BREWERTON, NY – Everyone in attendance Friday night at the Brewerton Speedway witnessed what can go down as the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big Block Modified race of the year. Chris Hile and Jackson Gill raced side-by-side lap after lap in the second half of the 35-Lap feature with traffic being the deciding factor over the last five-laps with Hile going to victory lane for the third time this season.
BREWERTON, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse basketball target, prolific 4-star guard, makes big rankings debut

Last month, Syracuse basketball made its first scholarship offer in the 2025 class, as least as far as I can tell. That offer went out to prolific-scoring guard Jerry Easter II from Ohio, according to recruiting services, who earned a ton of high praise this spring and summer for his performances in grassroots basketball.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Fair Returns For 2022

SANDY CREEK, NY – The 2022 edition of the time honored Oswego County Fair kicked off on Wednesday, August 17, and lasts through Sunday, August 21. Opening day saw beautiful blue skies overhead and comfortable, low humidity temperatures at the fairgrounds on Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek, New York. Traditionally an exhibition of the fruits of local farmers’ labor as the harvest season approaches, county fairs have become so much more, offering a wide variety of family entertainment to supplement the traditional agricultural displays and competitions.
Oswego County Today

Legislators Gather At Oswego County Fair

OSWEGO COUNTY – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt.
localsyr.com

Local acts added to New York State Fair’s concert lineup

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The New York State Fair will be representing local performers by granting them stage time on both the Chevy Court stage and the Chevy Park Stage. The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS have been added to the concert lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars

FULTON — Santa’s coming early to Fulton this year. After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas holiday Dasher Dollars program, the city is launching a summer edition, Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced.
FULTON, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Police Officer Moving a Community Both On and Off Duty

A Central New York police officer is moving an entire community whether on or off duty. Jason Crippen is a police officer in the Village of Herkimer. He grew up in the Cooperstown area, graduated from college in 2002, and decided to stay in the area. His impact on the community makes him our First Responder of the week.
HERKIMER, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Third and final downtown block party of the year on Sept. 2

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday the third and final downtown block party of the year will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 10 p.m. along West First Street between Bridge Street and Mohawk Street. The luau-themed festival with live music will feature The Jess...
OSWEGO, NY
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com

Flat Rocks – Oswego, NY

New York State is full of hidden gems. Parks that, for some reason, aren’t on most people’s radar. Flat Rocks is one of these destinations. Locally it is fairly well known, but otherwise, most people have never heard of it. I think its location is what keeps it so unknown. It is hidden away behind a factory, and there is almost a derelict appearance to the parking lot.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Lightning strikes Town of Watertown Garage, sparks fire

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As parts of the North Country saw storms early Sunday morning, a garage was struck by lightning and caught fire. Fire officials say lightning struck a garage at 17733 County Route 65 in the Town of Watertown around 9:30 AM. Nobody was in the garage at the time.
WATERTOWN, NY

