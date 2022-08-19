ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCCO News Talk 830

One Tank Trip: Chippewa Falls, Leinenkugel's Brewing and Lake Wissota

By Laura Oakes
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

On today's One Tank Trip , WCCO's Laura Oakes takes us across the border into Wisconsin, where beer and boating are king.

At the famous Leinenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, Leinie Lodge General Manager Lindsey Everson gives us a tour of the operation which includes some of the important ways the company is reusing some of beer's byproducts.

“We Take all of the malts that are spent, meaning we've already used them for processing the beer,” explains Everson. “We've filtered them out of the beer. We dump them into this truck and he brings them out to farms. So our goal is to be a zero waste facility. And so we've tried to use literally every process.”

Everson is also a member of Leinenkugel's coveted "tasting panel," which gives the thumbs up or thumbs down to new varieties and flavors of beers they hope to bring to the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enhys_0hNW1Puk00
Leinenkugel's Brewery in Chippewa Falls, WI Photo credit (Photos courtesy of Leinenkugel's Brewing Company)

The Chippewa Falls area is also home to popular Lake Wissota, dotted with lake homes, family resorts and bars, and a number of paved trail systems for biking and walking.

Lake Wissota State Park, northeast of Chippewa Falls, has campsites, hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, picnic and playground areas and a swimming beach. Lake Wissota is a 6,300-acre man-made lake. Boating, canoeing, kayaking and water skiing are popular summer activities on the lake and there are plenty of fish including Musky, Panfish, Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Northern Pike, Walleye, Sturgeon and Catfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpdRZ_0hNW1Puk00
Lake Wissota near Chippewa Falls. Photo credit (Audacy / Laura Oakes)

Apple Valley's Marty Christensen built a lake home there a few years ago and says there's plenty to do.

“The downtown is still very vibrant,” says Christensen. “There are wineries around here and there are even a couple of breweries and distilleries, besides the Leinie one which is the most well-known. And it’s also not that far of a drive from Eau Claire. So if you need something that is more of big nature, it’s not that far of a drive from there either.”

Christensen also recommends one of the many paved trails in the area for biking or walking or snowmobiling in the winter.

See all of WCCO's One Tank Trips here.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
WEAU-TV 13

The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley

ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
ROCK FALLS, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Brewery Will Pay You $10,000 To Watch Sunsets

Usually, when you hear something too good to be true it usually is, but not in this case: A Wisconsin brewery is looking to pay someone $10,000 to watch sunsets!. You've got to hand it to the crew at the Leinenkugel's Brewing Company over in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. They know how to keep Leinies fans happy. And they're doing that again next week by bringing back one of their award-winning beers for the first time in several years-- and they're giving away that $10,000 prize too.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Lake Sturgeon#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Lake Wissota#Outdoor Info#Biking#Water Skiing#Hiking#Food Drink#Leinie Lodge#Wi Photo
AM 1390 KRFO

$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire

UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Nekoosa falls to Black River Falls to Open Season

A look at the stats in the opening game between Nekoosa and Black River Falls showed an even matchup, but it was BRF that controlled in the scoring column, picking up a 27-8 nonconference win. The Papermakers dominated on the groun with 166 yards rushing, but it was the 201...
NEKOOSA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
ELK MOUND, WI
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday

TOWN OF ETTRICK (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday evening. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday who was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane northeast of Ettrick.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

8-year-old from Menomonie named a top finalist in the USA Mullet Championship

Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”
MENOMONIE, WI
drydenwire.com

Polk County Meat Market Issues Voluntary Recall Of Lard

MADISON, Wis. -- Amery Meat Market in Amery, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for lard sold from its store. The recalled product includes:. Lard, 1.5 to 1.75-lb. containers, carrying the package code 22068. This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine...
AMERY, WI
winonaradio.com

ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County

(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
winonaradio.com

Fatal Accident Said to be Caused by Distracted Driving

(KWNO)- A 3-vehicle accident that occurred on Hwy 35 a week ago was caused by one driver looking at her phone, says the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office. Just before 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th, Buffalo Couty Sherriff’s office received a 911 call of a 3-vehicle accident on Hwy 35 at the intersection of Henry Ln in Milton Township.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Charged with Homicide of Clark County Highway Worker Appears in Court

The man that struck and killed a Clark County Highway worker appeared in Clark County Court. On August 8th of last year, at about 1:18 AM, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of an accident on CTH G by Mann Road in the Township of Hendren. The initial investigation indicates that at about 12:00 AM, two Clark County Highway Workers were sent to a tree that was across CTH G by Mann Road.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy