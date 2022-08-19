ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

Man arrested for sexually abusing teen boy during party inside his LI home: officials

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

SOUTHHAMPTON, N.Y. (WCBS 880 ) -- Officials arrested a man for sexually abusing a teen boy during a party at his home on Long Island earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

Benjamin Coleman, 29, was arrested by Southampton Town Police after an Aug. 6 party at his Hampton Bays home, where a 17-year-old boy who was in attendance called police reporting a sexual assault.

According to police, Coleman allegedly lured the victim into a downstairs basement apartment and subjected him to sexual contact, without consent.

Coleman was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

New York City, NY
