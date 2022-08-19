Man arrested for sexually abusing teen boy during party inside his LI home: officials

SOUTHHAMPTON, N.Y. (WCBS 880 ) -- Officials arrested a man for sexually abusing a teen boy during a party at his home on Long Island earlier this month, authorities said Friday.

Benjamin Coleman, 29, was arrested by Southampton Town Police after an Aug. 6 party at his Hampton Bays home, where a 17-year-old boy who was in attendance called police reporting a sexual assault.

According to police, Coleman allegedly lured the victim into a downstairs basement apartment and subjected him to sexual contact, without consent.

Coleman was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and forcible touching, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.