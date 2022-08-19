Sioux Falls' newest Pizza Hut is giving a year worth of free pizza to its first 25 guests

A new Pizza Hut location has opened in a familiar spot on West 12th Street in Sioux Falls next to Scooter's.

The store held its grand opening Friday at 2207 W. 12th St. Owners said the location would be giving away free pizza for a year to the first 25 guests.

In 2020, the pizza chain closed its original location. That was due to a decision from former Pizza Hut franchise NPC International, according to previous reporting by the Argus Leader.

It's expected to add 15 jobs to the Sioux Falls market, according to a news release.

This time around, the Flynn Restaurant Group acquired the Pizza Hut portfolio and decided to reopen the location. It's the company's newest restaurant in the Sioux Falls area. The Flynn Restaurant Group owns and operates Pizza Hut locations in Aberdeen, Brandon, Mitchell, Pierre, Watertown, Yankton and three additional stores in Sioux Falls.