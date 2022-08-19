ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

Love, laughs, lumberjacks lead Lyric Arts opener

Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the cast for its first show of the 2022-23 season, “Lumberjacks in Love!” The show runs Sept. 9-25.

The musical is a comedic, campy romp through the forests of northern Wisconsin, a show for anyone who loves the North Woods, flapjacks and men in plaid.

The play will be directed by Scott Ford, who led “The 39 Steps” and “Something Rotten!” in the 2021-22 season.

“(Lumberjacks in Love!) is romance served up with a huge helping of comedy (or maybe it’s the other way around),” Ford said. “The Shanty Boys are a slaphappy, music-loving group of lumberjacks deep in the woods of Northern Wisconsin where they are ‘safe from women, but not from wood ticks.’ But all that fresh air and hard work isn’t enough to distract from the winds of love and the comic mayhem it creates.”

The musical features a cast of six actors: lumberjacks Minnesota Slim (Ryan Lee), Muskrat (Mark Palmer), Dirty Bob (Steve Ramirez), Moonlight (Mark Deel) and The Kid (Siri Hammond). The five men live in a state of manly bliss until an accidentally ordered mail-order bride named Rose (Caitlin Burns) arrives and throws the camp into utter chaos.

With a cast made up entirely of Lyric Arts alumni, “Lumberjacks in Love!” is a silly romantic comedy about the power of love and finding the courage to love yourself.

“One unique feature of this show is that some of the actors will also be playing musical instruments (like) guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and so on,” Ford said.

Joining the lumberjacks on stage will be Michelle Rademacher on piano and Warren Sampson on guitar.

“It is full of catchy little tunes; a few of them sweet and many of them jaunty and hilarious,” Ford said. “The song ‘Buncha Naked Lumberjacks’ is going to put you in a happy place.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lyricarts.org.

