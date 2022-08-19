ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas unemployment rate increased in July

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdpys_0hNW0n7500

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to an August 19 report from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, seasonally-adjusted unemployment in the state increased to 3.3 percent in July.

That number marks a one-tenth of one percent increase over June’s 3.2 percent total. Arkansas’ civilian labor force increased by 1,048, a result of 1,084 more unemployed and 36 fewer employed Arkansans.

The national jobless rate declined to 3.5 percent in July, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose to 3.3 percent in July, pushed up by the slight increase in the number of unemployed Arkansans. While employment stalled this month, there are 33,357 more employed Arkansans compared to July 2021 and the labor force participation rate has increased by half a percentage point.”

Report: Arkansas in the middle of the pack for hiring

Arkansas’ nonfarm payroll jobs declined 2,900 in July to 1,312,200. One major industry sector posted losses, more than offsetting gains in eight industry sectors. The number of jobs in government fell by 10,800.

Seasonal declines were reported in both local government-educational services (-9,600) and in state government-educational services (-1,500), due to the summer break at public schools and universities.

Educational and health services added 2,600 jobs. All hiring in that sector occurred in health care and social assistance (+3,000), offset by seasonal losses in educational services (-400).

Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 1,900. Gains were posted across all subsectors. Employment in manufacturing rose by 1,100, with most of the expansions in nondurable goods manufacturing (+800).

Other statistics of note:

  • Trade, transportation, and utilities added 12,800 jobs.
  • Jobs in educational and health services rose by 7,400.
  • Jobs in manufacturing increased by 7,000.
  • Leisure and hospitality employment rose by 6,600.
  • Professional and business services added 5,700 jobs.

More information about Labor Force Statistics is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Heartland Forward

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The non-profit, Heartland Forward, is helping entrepreneurs in Northwest Arkansas bring their ideas to life with the help of $5,000. Applications are now closed for the fall cohort but be on the lookout later this year to apply for the January cohort. You can also sign-up to receive notifications about the […]
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Arkansans
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s

Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

"Advanced mobility" agreement seeks to tap transportation innovation in Arkansas, Oklahoma

The states of Oklahoma and Arkansas will cooperate to position the region as a national hub for advanced mobility. The AM industry includes drones, electric and autonomous vehicles, battery manufacturing, and transportation and logistics solutions. In collaboration with Tulsa Innovation Labs and Runway Group, the states will create new research...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
uatrav.com

Recreational marijuana conditionally set to appear on November ballot

Recreational marijuana will conditionally appear on the November ballot, thanks to one organization’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Arkansas. Responsible Growth Arkansas, an advocacy group focused on reforming Arkansas drug laws, submitted over 190,000 signatures in July to the board for the legalization of recreational marijuana, which more than doubles the required signatures to appear on the ballot.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles northeast Arkansas Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An earthquake shook northeastern Arkansas Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit just before 9:15 a.m., according to the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at The University of Memphis. The epicenter was 2.5 miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Arkansas. The earthquake had a...
IMBODEN, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy