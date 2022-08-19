ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

businesstodaync.com

Tony Vo has more brewing as Waterbean continues to expand

Aug. 22. Cornelius-based Waterbean Coffee, which opened its first Winston-Salem location just last week, will open a new store in the Quail Corners Shopping Center this coming weekend. A 13th store will open in Concord soon, according to founder Tony Vo. Background. Vo launched Waterbean less than nine years ago...
CORNELIUS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
STATESVILLE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home⁠—While Becoming TikTok Stars

Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
Cornelius, NC
Huntersville, NC
Davidson, NC
Davidson, NC
Cornelius, NC
Wingate, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte drone startup aims to disrupt the cleaning industry — and beyond

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-based Lucid Drone Technologies Inc. plans to disrupt the cleaning industry. The startup, founded in 2017, is expanding the versatility of its power-pressure washing drones, which were built to make cleaning the exterior of buildings safer. Andrew Ashur, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said the drones are now being tested to paint, perform post-construction cleanup, for pest control and to water lawns, among other uses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status

Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods earns Post Foundation Luminary status. Efforts to close health care gaps acknowledged, honored. Atrium Health CEO Gene Woods is The Charlotte Post Foundation’s 2022 Luminary. He’s bringing a medical school to Charlotte, has initiated an innovation district where historic Brooklyn was razed and is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Christmas Made in the South at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center Oct 21-23

Get ready for the holidays with Christmas Made in the South. This Christmas show takes place at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center, 4751 US Highway 49 North, Concord, NC, on October 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. An alternate address, which might work better with your GPS, is 4551 Old Airport Road, Concord.
CONCORD, NC
Marley
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
smithmountainlake.com

SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage

Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

