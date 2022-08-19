Read full article on original website
Pineapple Willy’s encourages patrons to pay it forward
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A Panama City Beach business is asking its customers to pay it forward this week by simply eating out or ordering food to go. Starting Monday through Monday, Aug. 29th, 100% of the profits from Pineapple Willy’s lunch and dinner sales will benefit several local charities. The annual event is […]
PCB Chamber Introduction: Kartona Electric Speedway
From best friends to business owners, Gavin and Lee with his wife Jess are the proud new owners of Kartona Electric Speedway! Located in the Beachwalk Shopping Center, Kartona is the perfect place for both locals and tourists. They have already made much needed modernizations to create a smoother experience for customers from start to finish. Their main focus is to make sure their customers have a one of a kind experience and walk away with big smiles – eager to come back for more fun. A high priority of theirs is to ensure company morale is exceptional in order to guarantee that energy is felt by every customer.
PCPD hosts second annual Bike Rodeo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department threw their second-ever bike rodeo Sunday afternoon. It’s the police department’s initiative to help inform the public about the importance of biker safety. They set up several obstacle courses at Oakland Terrace Park to get kids engaged. They practiced avoidance drills by steering through cones […]
‘Egg-flation’ affects local small business
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cost of eggs can’t seem to crack these days. ‘Egg-flation’ is real. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a report that says the average cost of eggs per dozen was $2.71 in June. Small businesses are feeling the brunt of...
Local veterans raise awareness of resources available
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local veterans service organization put on an open house Saturday to spread awareness of all the resources local veterans have at their disposal. The 516 Project is a Christian ministry construction group and volunteers build wheelchair ramps and complete house and roof repairs for veterans. Vitas provides end-of-life care in […]
Hundreds of families receive a variety of food for free
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Since 2012, “A Hand Up” organization has been giving back to the community. Saturday morning, they helped local residents with a food giveaway. “We’re giving out food today for the second time this month because the need is so great,” CEO and founder Jeanette Best said. “We had to start […]
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
Panama City north is growing with development
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)--City Manager Mark McQueen said it’s been like the tale of two cities between the original part of Panama City and the northern part. That is until now, as the area is growing with development. “Panama City north is somewhat undeveloped and what we are seeing...
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
Early voter turnout results in Northwest Florida
Early voting wrapped up Saturday, and the voter turnout numbers are in for Northwest Florida. For Escambia County, of the over 220,000 registered voters, over 30,000 casted their ballots early. In Santa Rosa County, there's over 143,000 registered voters, and over 15,000 went to the polls. In Okaloosa County, with...
Thousands of apartments are being built in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of apartments are under construction in Panama City as the city continues rebuilding after Hurricane Michael. 120 new apartments are being built at the Park at Massalina. A new complex is being constructed on Jenks Avenue and 15th St. The offerings range from affordable housing to luxury apartments. “Some […]
Stalled weather systems result in wet week ahead
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – We’re in for a week of wet weather here in the Florida Panhandle. Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy breaks down the weather pattern, details the daily and seven day forecast, and touches on the latest tropical wave to monitor in this morning’s update.
Callaway Commission to fill vacant board seat
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway City Commission is expected to fill a vacant seat on its board at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday. The Callaway City Commission will meet on Tuesday, August 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. Commissioners will review the applicants and vote on who they think should fill the ward IV seat. The […]
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
Officials search for missing swimmer in Spring Creek
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office continued their search efforts on Sunday for a swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek on Saturday. Deputies said Spring Creek and the Magnolia Bridge Boat Landing would be closed on Sunday while the rescue efforts continued. At around 1:00 Saturday afternoon, JCSO got a call […]
Pet Shot Clinic at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Pet Shot Clinics are held at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter located at 1750 Recreation Dr., Lynn Haven, FL 3444. Please contact Lynn Haven Animal Shelter for any questions at (850) 265-4699.
Fort Rucker military student’s body found after vanishing while tubing in Florida river
UPDATE: “The body of the missing tuber was recovered during the night. More information will be available later this morning,” the sheriff’s office posted. ORIGINAL: A search is underway for a military student from Fort Rucker who vanished while tubing with a group of students on Florida’s Chipola River, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bay County real estate expects shift to a ‘buyers market’
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local residents who are tired of paying those high rent prices may be thinking about buying a house. Real estate agents say potential buyers have more choices these days. Those for sale signs are staying up longer. Brook Simmons, 15 year real estate agent says, “we are in a shift […]
Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
BCSO Issues Scam Alert
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert warning the public about a new online scam specifically targeting kids. Basically, the scam works like this: the child receives a message from an unknown person on social media. The unknown person begins communicating with the child, and a “friend” relationship is formed. Eventually, images are sent back and forth. Most of the time, these images aren’t the kind you’d want family or friends to see.
