Funko Celebrates 5 Years with Block Party

Everett-based pop culture collectables company Funko hosted its second annual FunKon event on Wetmore Avenue Saturday with free entertainment, music, games, face painting, and giveaways for the local community. In conjunction with the annual event — which is held in either Everett or Hollywood on an alternating basis — Funko...
EVERETT, WA
knkx.org

Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente

Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians. A massive oil terminal fire in...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

'THING' festival returns to Fort Worden next weekend

Cap off your summer with a visit to "THING" in pretty Port Townsend, there's someTHING for everyone!. "THING" is a three-day music and arts fest produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) & Adam Zacks. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event is back for its second year at historic Fort Worden on Aug. 26-28. You can travel to Port Townsend by car, bike, shuttle or one of three ferry routes. And great news for families: kids 12 and under are free. Find ticket options here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
parentmap.com

Big Day of Play 2022

Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors

For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton

Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
Eater

Longtime Barking Frog Chef Bobby Moore Buys Two Bellevue Businesses

Longtime Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore, who recently announced his plans to leave the restaurant after 20 years, is moving into a chapter of restaurant ownership by taking over Bellevue restaurant Bis on Main and revamping B Bar as Bar Moore, a seafood-focused modern European cocktail lounge. In late June,...
BELLEVUE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)

In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
SEATTLE, WA
franchising.com

Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton

August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
RENTON, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Seattle’s Counterbalance Brewing announces that it is for sale

Counterbalance Brewing Company, owned and operated by Jeff Howell and Frank Lawrence, officially opened its taproom doors and launched wholesale distribution on February 4, 2015. Today the brewery announced that it is for sale. Jeff and Frank made the difficult announcement on Facebook. “We’ve made the difficult decision to put...
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines

The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Robin Hood Lives: A British Legend Celebrated in Thurston County History

A reporter in the Daily Olympian newspaper on June 15, 1938, in celebration of the upcoming debut of the film, “Adventures of Robin Hood” at the Liberty Theater, wrote: “Robin Hood! How strange the fascination, how thrilling the sound of these two words—the legendary name of a hunted outlaw—beloved by thousands of Englishmen.” He was also beloved by many in Olympia.

