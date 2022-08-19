Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
425magazine.com
Funko Celebrates 5 Years with Block Party
Everett-based pop culture collectables company Funko hosted its second annual FunKon event on Wetmore Avenue Saturday with free entertainment, music, games, face painting, and giveaways for the local community. In conjunction with the annual event — which is held in either Everett or Hollywood on an alternating basis — Funko...
knkx.org
Seattle's BrasilFest and music from Matanzas on Jazz Caliente
Seattle Center is celebrating its 60th year, and its Festál series of cultural celebrations is in its 25th year. The Festál BrasilFest is Sunday, August 21. Jazz Caliente joins the festivities this Saturday with music from some of Seattle's brilliant Brazilian musicians. A massive oil terminal fire in...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 19-21, 2022
This weekend is guaranteeing no bad days, with events from CHOMP! 2022 to the LUSIO Lights Festival and from Seafair Floating Concert to the kickoff of the Seattle Design Festival vying for your time but not a lot of your budget. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues...
seattlerefined.com
'THING' festival returns to Fort Worden next weekend
Cap off your summer with a visit to "THING" in pretty Port Townsend, there's someTHING for everyone!. "THING" is a three-day music and arts fest produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) & Adam Zacks. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event is back for its second year at historic Fort Worden on Aug. 26-28. You can travel to Port Townsend by car, bike, shuttle or one of three ferry routes. And great news for families: kids 12 and under are free. Find ticket options here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
parentmap.com
Big Day of Play 2022
Big Day of Play is a celebration of Seattle's diversity and it encourages neighbors, communities, and families to have fun, build relationships and be active together. It's the day to play your way!. This year Big Day of Play will happen in person at Rainier Playfields by the Rainier Community...
westsideseattle.com
The Great West Seattle Float Hunt offers unique reward for locals and visitors
For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great West Seattle Float Hunt!. From the fiery kilns of Avalon Glassworks are born unique glass floats, each emblazoned with the spirit of West Seattle. Avalon Glassworks offered this description:. Hand blown by...
RELATED PEOPLE
MyNorthwest.com
Get your lower back inked at this weekend’s Seattle Tattoo Expo — but don’t call it a ‘tramp stamp’
This week, 25 years ago, I was a 17-year-old college freshman, freshly launched from the nest, drunk on freedom, and equipped with a fake ID. And the way I chose to celebrate my newfound independence has stuck with me forever: I got a tattoo. I chose a moon and star...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches
Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
shorelineareanews.com
The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022
The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
IN THIS ARTICLE
rentonreporter.com
Rain City Market bring the bodega experience to downtown Renton
Recently, I have been infatuated with the idea of a New York-style bodega. I have never been to one, or New York for that matter, but I have a good idea of what it would be like in my mind’s eye. A cross between a convenience store, a supermarket,...
Eater
Longtime Barking Frog Chef Bobby Moore Buys Two Bellevue Businesses
Longtime Barking Frog chef Bobby Moore, who recently announced his plans to leave the restaurant after 20 years, is moving into a chapter of restaurant ownership by taking over Bellevue restaurant Bis on Main and revamping B Bar as Bar Moore, a seafood-focused modern European cocktail lounge. In late June,...
'It’s a thrill': Thousands of swifts expected to descend upon a chimney in Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — Every evening at dusk, typically starting at the end of August and into September, thousands of Vaux’s swifts circle the chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe. The birds fly in a circular motion and then descend into an old chimney to roost. It’s...
tourcounsel.com
Top 10 Attractions in Seattle (with Map & Photos)
In this article, we will be transported to the wonderful city of Seattle. The attractions of this major county seat in Washington state are sure to interest anyone who wants to experience the true spirit of the US Northwest. This environmentally friendly city is ready to offer comfortable bike paths...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Signs Lease in Renton
August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // RENTON, Wash. – Big Chicken is breaking ground in Renton with its first signed lease in a multi-unit deal across the Seattle metropolitan area. The first Greater Seattle opening will bring Big Chicken to one of the country’s major cultural and commercial cities....
washingtonbeerblog.com
Seattle’s Counterbalance Brewing announces that it is for sale
Counterbalance Brewing Company, owned and operated by Jeff Howell and Frank Lawrence, officially opened its taproom doors and launched wholesale distribution on February 4, 2015. Today the brewery announced that it is for sale. Jeff and Frank made the difficult announcement on Facebook. “We’ve made the difficult decision to put...
knkx.org
Recently digitized Northwest photos connect history to recent headlines
The Seattle Public Library digitized approximately 800 new images this year, more than doubling the size of its historical Northwest Photograph Collection. Completed over nine months, the project was funded by a grant from the Washington State Library and Institute of Museum and Library Services. Part of the library’s Special...
thurstontalk.com
Robin Hood Lives: A British Legend Celebrated in Thurston County History
A reporter in the Daily Olympian newspaper on June 15, 1938, in celebration of the upcoming debut of the film, “Adventures of Robin Hood” at the Liberty Theater, wrote: “Robin Hood! How strange the fascination, how thrilling the sound of these two words—the legendary name of a hunted outlaw—beloved by thousands of Englishmen.” He was also beloved by many in Olympia.
Comments / 0