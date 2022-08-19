Cap off your summer with a visit to "THING" in pretty Port Townsend, there's someTHING for everyone!. "THING" is a three-day music and arts fest produced by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) & Adam Zacks. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the event is back for its second year at historic Fort Worden on Aug. 26-28. You can travel to Port Townsend by car, bike, shuttle or one of three ferry routes. And great news for families: kids 12 and under are free. Find ticket options here.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO