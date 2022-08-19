Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Dell’s fancy new webcam isn’t as pricey as the last one
Dell rolled out its new Dell Pro Webcam over the weekend, offering a less-expensive alternative to the UltraSharp 4K webcam it brought to market last year. The new one shares some high-end features but also lets go of some others to get the price down. This post contains affiliate links....
Cult of Mac
Apple’s speedy new M2 MacBook Air gets a sweet $100 discount
Apple’s sleek-yet-powerful new M2 MacBook Air is down by $100 on Amazon. The discount brings its price down to $1,099 from $1,199. This is the lowest price the M2 MacBook Air has dropped to since its launch in July. 2022 MacBook Air is slim and powerful. Apple unveiled the...
ZDNet
Get this refurbished MacBook Air at almost 80% and help kids in need
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Summer is just about over, and most people are done with their holiday travels. But if you're a digital nomad or currently work remotely, then you may have some serious research left to ensure you'll be happy working away from the office. Maybe you've sorted your reading and entertainment and have chosen innovative travel accessories, an efficient new wireless multi-docking station, and even an affordable camera drone. Now it's time to get serious about your work equipment, including a powerful ultralight laptop.
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro getting speed increase this fall
Updated versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro will go onto production during the last months of 2022, according to a prominent Apple analyst. These will have faster processors. Another reliable source said essentially the same, making it likely that Apple is about refresh its top-tier notebooks. Expect 14-...
DeWalt’s Huge Amazon Sale Is Still Going Strong
The Drive - Robert BaconIf you missed last week’s sale, don’t fret. You can still save up to 68 percent.
Cult of Mac
What to expect from HomePod 2
A replacement for the original, full-size HomePod is reportedly in development. The smart speaker is expected to provide better audio performance than the current HomePod mini. And it might debut as early as fall 2022. Bring on the HomePod 2. The first-generation HomePod debuted in 2018, and received equal parts...
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
ZDNet
Get this powerful refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air for under $300
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There's no reason you have to wait for a New Year to start making major changes in your life. If you've been reading wistfully about working professionals leaving their boring jobs to travel the world and work wherever they want, there's no reason you can't do the same. With the proper skills, you can land a remote position that allows you to become a digital nomad. Then, it's just a matter of deciding where to go and what gear to pack.
Cult of Mac
Want to support national parks? Use Apple Pay this week.
Apple pledged Monday to donate $10 to the National Park Foundation (NPF) for many Apple Pay purchases. If you buy via Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app or at a U.S. Apple Store through August 28, you’re helping national parks. Cupertino said it’s a way to...
Digital Trends
Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today
If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
Cult of Mac
Some iPhone 14 models jumping in price, but not all
An analyst believes he has the answer to one of the few remaining mysteries of the iPhone 14 series: price. Supposedly, the two iPhone 14 Pro models are in for a price hike. But there’s good news for those interested in the basic iPhone 14. The cost of the...
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
Cult of Mac
Why the Apple M2 Pro processor will be even better than expected
Multiple sources say the Apple’s upcoming M2 Pro chip will be made with an enhanced manufacturing process that wasn’t yet available for the recently released M2. That will make Apple’s next processor more efficient than the one in the new MacBook Air. Even better, the M2 Pro...
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Your iPhone camera can identify plants and flowers – here’s how
There are so many exciting iPhone tricks to discover once you start getting comfortable with Apple’s handset. And most of them are built into the operating system, so you don’t have to download an app to take advantage of them. One iPhone trick you might not be aware of is using the camera to identify plants and flowers: It’s called Visual Look Up.
Cult of Mac
Apple Maps could start showing ads in 2023
Apple will reportedly start showing ads inside Apple Maps on iPhone starting next year. The company is looking to generate more revenue from its ad business in the coming years. Apple currently displays ads inside the App Store and certain apps like Apple News and Stocks. Get ready to see...
Digital Trends
Apple MacBook Air M2 buying guide: don’t buy the wrong one
The MacBook Air M2 is Apple’s latest swing at its fanless Air design. Like the M1 model, it’s among the best laptops you can buy right now because of its excellent portability, battery life, and, above all, performance. But buying the wrong MacBook Air M2 could result in a laptop that’s up to 50% slower. Seriously.
