Story City, IA

Story City man arrested for firearms offense after posting on social media

By Teresa Kay Albertson, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
The Story County Sheriff’s Office executed a firearms arrest and search warrant Thursday morning at the Ledgestone Meadows mobile home park in Story City, captain Nicholas Lennie said in a news release.

Tyler C. Hammond, 29, of Story City, was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

  • Dominion/control of firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, Class D felony
  • Reckless use of firearm causing property damage, two counts, aggravated misdemeanor
  • Shooting across highway, simple misdemeanor
  • Driving under suspension, simple misdemeanor

The charges stemmed from a video on social media of Hammond firing a rifle at traffic signs while driving on a public roadway.

Upon search of the residence, authorities found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. Neighboring residents were notified and evacuated. The State Fire Marshall’s Office responded and rendered the device safe. Additional charges are pending.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Iowa Drug Task Force, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Story City Police, and Story City Fire Department.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her at talbertson@registermedia.com or 515-419-6098.

