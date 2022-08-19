Read full article on original website
Ireton discusses street timeline, finance options
IRETON—The Ireton City Council discussed a timeline and finance options for the continuing street paving project during its Monday meeting. Mayor Kent Hoogland told the council he had discussed assessments with Dan Van Schepen of DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, who is heading the project of paving the gravel portions of La Salle Street and First Street on the northwest corner of town. Van Schepen is assessing things like property, how many feet of curb will be needed and how much the project will cost in total. Once assessments are completed, he will bring the results to the city council and a special hearing will be held.
Monday News, August 22
Gehlen Catholic Schools open this week. Amy Jungers, Development director at Gehlen, says the first social event of the season is tonight. The open house will be taken outside for more fun. Jungers says there will be several new faces among faculty and staff this year. …and they will bring...
NCC, Osceola County EMS plan courses
SIBLEY—Addressing the ongoing need for emergency medical services continues to be a work in progress for county leadership and Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley. One proposed partnership may help alleviate some of the staffing shortages faced by the ambulance service. Ben Davis, the head of ORHC, gave the...
City council to put Hawarden under water warning
HAWARDEN—The ongoing drought motivated the Hawarden City Council at its Aug. 10 meeting to heighten water conservation efforts by moving the city into a water warning. Outdoor watering of any kind is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and is restricted to one time per week. Houses fronting on the north and east shall be permitted to water Saturday night. Houses fronting on the south and west shall be permitted to water Sunday night.
Painted rock on Sioux City riverfront dedicated to Sgt. Floyd
The Sioux City riverfront has a new marker to commemorate the life of Sgt. Floyd who lost his life on the banks of the river that bears his name.
New Sheldon Officer Brings 15-Years Experience To The Job
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department officially came back to full strength Wednesday afternoon when their newest officer was officially sworn in. Sanborn native Greg Jacobsma took the oath of office from Sheldon Mayor Greg Geels during Wednesday’s Sheldon City Council meeting. Jacobsma got his law enforcement degree from Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, before spending 15 years as an officer with the Sanborn Police Department. He tells KIWA that he was looking for a better opportunity when the Sheldon job became available.
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people. Court...
Dairies propose natural gas line to Sioux Center
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors heard at its Aug. 9 meeting about a new pipeline project in the works, pending the navigation of legal requirements that come from the public and private sector partnership. Maurice area dairymen Junior Hoogland, Jim Maassen and Brian Roorda are partnering with...
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Sioux City woman sentenced to federal prison for theft of benefits
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman was sentenced Friday to four months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $92,000 in federal benefits during a 10-year span. Margaret Ortega, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of theft of government funds.
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
Canton man jailed for OWI, paraphernalia
BELOIT—A 26-year-old Canton, SD, man was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Beloit on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and stopping, standing or parking where prohibited. The arrest of Mason David Laird stemmed from a...
Newscast 08.19.22: Iowa leads the nation in wind energy generation in the second quarter; Today is the deadline to apply for an open seat on the SC School Board
A new report shows Iowa led the nation in the amount of wind power that came online during April, May and June. Nearly 60% of the electricity being generated in Iowa comes from wind turbines and solar installations according to the Clean Grid Alliance, a group that advocates for green energy.
Teenager sentenced for NWC campus threat
ORANGE CITY—A 19-year-old rural Orange City man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in a case in which he posted a threatening message on social media earlier this spring. The case against Donavan Wayne Schuiteman stemmed from a message posted on Yik Yak about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
Henry Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull
HULL—Hendrik “Henry” Kattenberg Sr., 68, Hull, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Netherlands Reformed Congregation in Rock Valley. Private family burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Hull. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, with family present 6-7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley.
