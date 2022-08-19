Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bruins Replacing Lazar’s Grit & Energy Will Not Be Easy
At the trade deadline in April of 2021, the Boston Bruins acquired former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. Also part of the return going to Boston with Hall in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a draft pick was forward Curtis Lazar. The big name in the deal, however, was Hall and not much attention was on Lazar.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Don’t Have an NHL Starter to Replace Price Yet
The Montreal Canadiens fans were handed a huge blow this week when it was revealed that superstar goaltender Carey Price will not be playing this season and could need another knee surgery. The Habs should be alright this season with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault playing in the net, but after that Montreal could find themselves with a goaltending issue.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks: 3 Hot Takes For 2022-23 Season
The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be at the bottom of the NHL standings during the 2022-23 season. As a result, it would be understandable if a good portion of their fans are not looking forward to the regular season. Yet, even if the Blackhawks are rebuilding, there’s reason to believe that they could still be fun to watch. Let’s take a look at three hot takes I have for the Blackhawks for this upcoming season and why I have confidence that they will come to fruition.
Yardbarker
Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL
The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: New Jersey Devils
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each teams offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds current as of the time of writing. New...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Have 4 Good Oiler Targets in Potential Kane Trade
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, many people are wondering if they will trade Patrick Kane . One team that has been viewed as a perfect landing spot for the future Hall of Famer is the Edmonton Oilers. More fuel was added to that fire recently by Sportsnet analyst Gene Principe. While speaking with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now, Principe noted that Kane should be the Oilers’ Plan A and that the latter “would come to Edmonton for sure.”
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Prospect Ethan Del Mastro Wins Gold at 2022 World Juniors
Team Canada took home gold Saturday at the 2022 World Juniors. Five Chicago Blackhawks’ prospects participated in the postponed tournament, including Canadian defenseman Ethan Del Mastro. A 2021 fourth-round Blackhawks’ draft pick, Del Mastro recorded 8:26 of ice time in the host country’s 3-2 overtime victory over Finland to...
Yardbarker
Wild's future between the pipes looks very bright
Marc-Andre Fleury is the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Minnesota Wild entering the 2022-23 season, but with retirement on the horizon the future between the pipes appears to be very bright in the State of Hockey. Jesper Wallstedt, the 19-year-old Swedish goalie the Wild drafted in 20th overall in...
Yardbarker
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
Yardbarker
Random Thoughts: Sam Gagner, Patrick Kane, and the Battle of Alberta
It’s been a couple of weeks but I’m back with a fresh dose of Random Thoughts to clear my brain out and get your help to make sense of everything that’s going on around the NHL. SAM GAGNER ROUND 3?. I’m going to start this chunk of...
Predators assign first-round pick Joakim Kemell to Finnish team
Nashville Predators prospect Joakim Kemell was one of the brightest stars for Team Finland in their silver medal effort at the 2022 World Junior Championship. Now, he’ll be headed back home, joining JYP in the Finnish Liiga next season after being drafted 17th in the 2022 draft. The Predators signed Kemell to a three-year entry-level contract in July.
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Top Trade Assets for 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
markerzone.com
MAPLE LEAFS GM KYLE DUBAS REPORTEDLY KICKING TIRES ON TOP LINE FORWARD
The offseason is more than halfway through, and GMs are looking to make some last minute splashes, large and small alike. Kyle Dubas had an eventful offseason, moving on from G Jack Campbell and F Ilya Mikheyev, among a few depth pieces no longer on the team. He supplemented his goaltending position with the questionable additions of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, and he signed forwards Calle Jarnkrok and Nic Aube-Kubel for depth.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Ranked No. 10 Winger on NHL Network’s Top 20 List
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. As the action grows closer, NHL Network is releasing its top 20 lists by position. Among the game’s top wingers , Chicago Blackhawks’ star Patrick Kane checks in at No. 10 on the list. Kane is coming off a...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance
When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
NHL
MacKinnon returns home to Cole Harbour with Stanley Cup
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Nathan MacKinnon dreamed about this day for years. And it was better than he could have imagined. The Colorado Avalanche center brought the Stanley Cup back home on Saturday and celebrated in the city he grew up in. The first stop was his childhood home. "Being...
