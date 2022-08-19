ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrah, OK

News On 6

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon

Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Person shot by elderly man in NW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot by an elderly man in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon, according to police. Police were called to an area near NW 63rd and Pennsylvania, where the shooting occurred. Officers located a victim who had been shot, possibly multiple times. An Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One killed after shots fired in Southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was shot and killed following an altercation near SW 24th St. and Brookline Avenue early on Sunday morning. OKCPD arrived on scene around 5 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. Officers discovered that one person was killed in the dispute, with no other injuries reported. The scene […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Jury trial set two years after fatal ‘wrong way’ Yukon crash

EL RENO – A jury trial in a civil lawsuit is set Oct. 3 in Canadian County District Court – two years to the day after a Mustang High School graduate was killed by a habitual drunk driver. Jeffrey and Kristine Murrow are plaintiffs in the lawsuit against...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting

After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Three injured in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for the person responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured three people in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a Family Dollar store near N.E. 10th and I-35 after a shooting victim ran to the store for help.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash

Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash

Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant

The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death

An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

