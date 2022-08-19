Read full article on original website
Related
Horoscope today, Monday August 22: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates
The sun takes charge in your career sector, and you can feel the effects as your ambitions grow and you look further afield for opportunities. In health terms, you won’t be satisfied with how things are – you want to be your absolute best. The right lover to...
August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth
Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
Thought Catalog
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2022
Throughout the beginning of August, you’re going to act a little selfish and do whatever you want when the moment strikes. Then, when Virgo season starts on August 23, you will feel extra generous. You will go out of your way to help others. You will spread kindness and try to make this world a slightly more positive place.
IFLScience
Carl Sagan's 1995 Prediction Of America's Future Is Worryingly Accurate
Over 25 years ago, Dr Carl Sagan made an eerily prophetic prediction about the future, appearing to foretell the rise of big tech, misinformation, and astrology Twitter. Sagan is best known as a preacher of science, communicating complex ideas with passion and poetry like no other, but the late astrophysicist was also a dab hand at sharp insights into humanity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
SFGate
Horoscope for Monday, 8/22/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Sometimes you can get too invested in others' battles. If a loved or friend has made peace with a situation, then you should too. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Finally! A simple yes or no problem you can sink your teeth into! The recent spate of predicaments was driving you batty.
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thought Catalog
Your Weekly Horoscope For August 20 – August 27
This week, you’re going to feel like a failure. But you have to remember that failing is a step on the way toward success. Failing isn’t inherently a bad thing. You should be proud of yourself for trying and you shouldn’t give up on yourself. Keep going because you’ve got this, even though your confidence is a little shaken right now.
What does the 1111 angel number mean?
TO the mathematicians out there the digits 1111 might translate to one thousand one hundred and eleven. But for the spiritual among us, this specific number has its own equally specific divine significance. What does 1111 mean?. This number, among the more spiritually inclined, is thought to have divine significance...
Horoscope: Lucky betting days and numbers for each Astrological sign
Are you ready to take a risk? Play some games of chance? Gamble? Well onlineunitedstatescasinos.com is ready to tempt and tease you by combining the Horoscope with some lucky numbers and day of the week to play. Time to take a whirl on the wheel of chance known as the Zodiac. Aries (March 21-April 19) USAT Lucky number: 9 Lucky day: TuesdayTaurus (April 20-May 20) (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 Lucky day: FridayGemini (May 21-June 20) Cincinnati Enquirer Lucky number: 14 Lucky day: WednesdayCancer (June 21-July 22) (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 2, 7 Lucky day: MondayLeo (July 23-August 22) Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 1 and 5 Lucky day: SundayVirgo (August 23-September 22) (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) Lucky number: 5 Lucky day: WednesdayLibra (September 23-October 22) Lucky numbers: 5, 6 or 9 Lucky day: FridayScorpio (October 23-November 21) (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Lucky numbers: 1 and 7 Lucky day: TuesdaySagittarius (November 22-December 21) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Lucky numbers: 3, 5 and 8 Lucky day: ThursdayCapricorn (December 22-January 19) Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 6 and 8 Lucky day: SaturdayAquarius (January 20-February 18) Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports Lucky number: 3, 7 and 9 Lucky day: SaturdayPisces (February 19-March 20) MPS-USA TODAY Sports Lucky numbers: 3 and 7 Lucky day: Thursday11
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
marthastewart.com
Mark Your Calendars: This Thursday Will Be Your Last Chance to View a Supermoon in 2022
Three supermoons have taken over the night sky so far this year, but if you haven't yet had the chance to view the celestial event, your last opportunity to do so comes in just two days. On Thursday, August 11, the final supermoon of 2022—the Sturgeon Moon—will reach its peak around 9:36 p.m, according to a report by LiveScience.
Your Weekly Horoscope Says Major Changes Are In Store, So Hang On Tight & Expect The Unexpected
Click here to read the full article. Stay tuned, because your horoscope for the week of July 25 to July 31 is about to get real. This month has been filled with ups and downs, but it’s all leading up to a groundbreaking moment this week. As Venus—planet of love—squares off with Jupiter—planet of growth—on July 28, you’re starting off on an enthusiastic note, so let your heart lead the way. However, on Tuesday, a square-off between big talker Mercury in proud Leo and Mars—the powerful planet of action—in stubborn Taurus certainly won’t help the matter. The paranoid energy produced when...
How The August 27 New Moon Will Affect You If You're A Taurus
The new moon in Virgo happens once a year, bringing out the zodiac's inner master organizer — or at least the signs' inner desire to get themselves together, per Bustle. Virgos are known for their attention to detail and deep investment in their goals and future. This lunar cycle will motivate the signs to change things up for the better, especially when it comes to wellness and taking care of themselves. The new moon comes with a new alignment, since the sun and moon both hit the same degree within a single zodiac sign, per mindbodygreen. This energy can kickstart good habits as we wind down the summer season.
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Love At First Sight, So Get Ready For A Whirlwind Romance
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of August 15 to 21 proves that things are about to get spicy! You’re coming away from a heavy full moon in Aquarius that took place last week, a lunar event that showed you what is and isn’t working in your love life. Relationships take work, and this week, you’re about to see some of the results of your efforts. In fact, if you’re keeping an open mind (and an open heart), you might find yourself crushing on someone when you least expect it. On August 16, chatty Mercury will form a...
August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)
Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid
Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
The List
57K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0