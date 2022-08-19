The new moon in Virgo happens once a year, bringing out the zodiac's inner master organizer — or at least the signs' inner desire to get themselves together, per Bustle. Virgos are known for their attention to detail and deep investment in their goals and future. This lunar cycle will motivate the signs to change things up for the better, especially when it comes to wellness and taking care of themselves. The new moon comes with a new alignment, since the sun and moon both hit the same degree within a single zodiac sign, per mindbodygreen. This energy can kickstart good habits as we wind down the summer season.

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO