Franklin, TN

Nashville Parent

The Factory at Franklin Announces New Shops

The Factory at Franklin, now owned by Holladay Properties, released a new rendering alongside the announcement of new tenants, including Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space. Several existing tenants, including Franklin Juice and Honest Coffee,...
styleblueprint.com

Meet Hayley Hubbard, Today’s FACE of Nashville

Co-founder of Feeding Nashville and one half of the duo behind parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley Hubbard is undoubtedly a busy woman. A go-to for parents and parents-to-be, her podcast offers candid experiences and practical advice on all things child-related. When she’s not using her platform to raise awareness for food insecurity and advocate for health and wellness, you might find the mom of three on the sidelines of one of her husband’s concerts. (After all, he’s one half of country music duo Florida Georgia Line and currently on a solo tour with Keith Urban — we’d find the time, too!) Please welcome our newest FACE of Nashville, podcast host and philanthropist Hayley Hubbard.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Policy Talks to feature Mark Ezell, Maureen Haley Thornton Friday

Williamson, Inc. will host its monthly Policy Talks in-person at Columbia State Community College Williamson Campus. Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and Maureen Haley Thornton, the President & CEO of Visit Franklin, who will overview programs, initiatives and economic impacts around tourism in Williamson County and the state on Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 a.m.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
UNIONVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Sapphire Suite creates a new workspace for women in Franklin

The Sapphire Suite, a luxury coworking space for women, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting Friday morning at 1201 Liberty Pike in Franklin. “The Sapphire Suite is more than just a place to work,” reads the business’s website. “It was designed specifically to offer women access to a beautiful space, thoughtful amenities and a community that builds, lifts and transforms. The Sapphire Suite creates next-level opportunities for women to achieve their goals, build connections & support one another's success.”
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Mashed

What Makes Garth Brooks' New Nashville Bar So Unique

Even though no one seems to know where the term originated from, a lot of the bars in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville are considered a "honky-tonk," (via The Tennessean). According to Oxford Languages, a honky-tonk is "a cheap or disreputable bar, club, or dance hall, typically where country music is played." Since country music is the genre of choice at these bars, several famous country singers own honky-tonks in the area. According to Nashville Guru, Miranda Lambert owns the first female artist bar/restaurant on Broadway, Casa Rosa. Writers for Taste of Country did a one-night tour of the celebrity-owned bars/restaurants, and they were impressed by the drinks at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and felt that the food at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop exceeded expectations.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Have You Experienced This “New” Dining Trend?

Some culinary trends come and go, while others become permanent fixtures. One service concept that’s seeing a surge in popularity has been part of our cultural fabric for centuries: tableside preparation. Officially called guéridon service, it has technically been around since the Middle Ages when royal feasts featured meat carving carts for monarchs and their guests. These days, tableside dining experiences are more sophisticated, but no less captivating. From pasta wheels and fresh guacamole to classic Baked Alaska, check out some of the clever tableside preparations that are delighting diners around the South.
ATLANTA, GA
wgnsradio.com

Another Country Music Video

(SHELBYVILLE) This immediate area is getting more mass market exposure through music videos, movies and MTSU football games. Country music singer Warren Zeiders did a country music video this week in Shelbyville and Bedford county. Officers from the Shelbyville Police Department helped Zeider. Check out https://www.warrenzeiders.com. More WGNS NEWS Headlines:
SHELBYVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

M.L.Rose Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro is a community I’ve...
MURFREESBORO, TN
tnrealestatelistings.com

408 Weaver Ln Springfield, TN 37172 — MLS# 2430304

Affordable 2 / 1 in Springfield. New paint, flooring throughout. Off street parking and a nice backyard. We are looking for: applicants with a 600+ credit score, clean background check, no prior evictions, non-smoker no pets Qualifications: income should be 3x rent, must complete a credit check, and background. 1st months rent ($1, 000), last month's rent ($1, 000), and security deposit of $1, 000 required (total move in costs $3, 000 plus application fees). Everyone over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will have to fill out an application.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

